Baltimore, MD

Wife of officer dragged says she lacks confidence in justice system, fears plea deal

By Mikenzie Frost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore is serving as home base for Baltimore Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg after he was dragged two blocks following a traffic stop. His wife briefly left his room to sit in a park across the street and voice her concerns about...

Comments / 33

Liz Collins
2d ago

I'm praying for the officer and his family as we all should do. the crime rate is so out of control police officers are in danger every time they go to work. they need our prayers everyday

15
GODHELPUS
2d ago

Marilyn Mosby said years ago her office will not prosecute crimes against color people. This is the same situation White police officer and a black suspect. Black (the crimal) will just get another plea deal and walk free. Marilyn Mosby needs to step down, pack her bags and leave Baltimore City. Her and her husband Nick needs to leave Baltimore. No one has the guts to fire her or impeach the politicians crooks in our state?

14
TeeT
1d ago

people forget...THEY NEED TO STOP VOTING FOR THESE JUDGES...RESEARCH AND COMPLAIN ABOUT THEM LIKE YOU DO MOSBY...THE JUDGE CAN REJECT A DEAL OR LOWER A SENTENCE...

5
 

