Wife of officer dragged says she lacks confidence in justice system, fears plea deal
By Mikenzie Frost
foxbaltimore.com
2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore is serving as home base for Baltimore Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg after he was dragged two blocks following a traffic stop. His wife briefly left his room to sit in a park across the street and voice her concerns about...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore police sergeant who was dragged by a suspect and seriously injured this week is recovering from surgery on his leg. Meanwhile, more scrutiny is focused on the suspect Joseph Black, the plea deal black received at the end of last year and the little time he served for serious charges.
Five MS-13 members were found guilty in the 2016 murders of two teenagers in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. The gang members lured a 17-year-old unnamed victim from Falls Church into Holmes Run Stream Valley...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s the week that was and the serious challenges facing City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Tuesday saw the heart-wrenching headline that Baltimore city police Sergeant Kenneth Ramberg had been seriously injured. A 27-year police veteran attempting to make a traffic stop lodged in the vehicle as the suspect took off. Ramberg was dragged for two blocks.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore city, the summer months have been some of the deadliest. The area has seen violence on the 4th of July each of the last three years. City officials insist the plan in place will be adapted each day. FOX45’s Mary Bubala has the latest...
Andre Smith has been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in an armed home invasion in Landover, Maryland, in August of 2020. On August 23, 2020, Smith and his accomplice Stephen Warren threatened a mother and daughter with firearms and demanded money, according to a statement from the Office of the State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County.
On June 27 at 2:35 p.m., an individual was detained by security personnel at a store in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street in Arlington for suspicion of shoplifting. During the course of police investigation, the suspect provided false information to officers, who ultimately were able to properly identify her, police said.
On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict. The Defendant was the primary caregiver for the bedridden, elderly victim. On December 21, 2021, […]
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Joseph Black, accused of injuring a Baltimore Police Officer Tuesday, has a criminal history dating back nearly 20 years. “Black has been arrested at least 19 times as an adult with little or no regard for consequences,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Court records show in...
In a nondescript Baltimore warehouse, dozens of investigators are working to fix a problem that has vexed police across the country: unsolved murders.
The city saw 338 homicides in 2021, and less than half, 47%, were solved. That figure is slightly lower than the national murder clearance rate — the share of cases each year that are solved, meaning police make an arrest or close the case due to other reasons.
In Baltimore and across the United States, only about half of murder cases are cleared — far less than a half-century ago, when roughly 90% led to arrests.
For complete coverage of this installment of Crime Without Punishment, click here.
Concerned Baltimore residents have taken to Twitter to express distaste in the city police department's use of a helicopter to monitor after-hours swimming in local pools. The copter, known as Foxtrot, is being used to prevent drownings and help perform infrastructure checks, police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge tells Daily Voice. While...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities.
Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities.
The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel.
The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said.
On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue.
This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities.
An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Baltimore. Saturday night before midnight, officers found three women in the 2600 block of Mura Street ranging in age from 39 to 60- years-old suffering from wounds to their extremities. All three victims were transported...
An official update has been provided on the condition of the city police Sergeant who was struck by a car and dragged in West Baltimore on Tuesday. During a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the officer, who has yet to be identified, had a tube removed, is alert and awake and is now able to talk.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital last month, authorities said Friday.
Dreshawn Scott is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, which unfolded June 15 in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue, Baltimore Police said in a news release.
Officers were on foot patrol shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day when they found the 31-year-old victim shot multiple times, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital. The victim’s condition was not clear Friday.
Scott was arrested Thursday and remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
LA PLATA, Md. (WJLA) — A police department in Maryland said they are investigating after men, appearing to be their officers in uniform, allegedly took part in a now-viral video that shows them spraying down two women at a car wash. The La Plata Police Department released the following...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former administrator for the Baltimore City Police Department who was fired days into the job over his criminal past is now facing federal charges wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors said Dana Hayes, 37, tried to scam several relief programs set...
Comments / 33