Butler basketball gets commitment from 2023 Texas guard Finley Bizjack

A player known for his shooting pulled the trigger on a commitment to Butler basketball on Friday.

Finley Bizjack , a 6-3 guard out of Texas, announced his decision via social media. A 2023 prospect from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, he is ranked as a four-star and 114th by Rivals, a three-star and 152nd by 247Sports.

The Bulldogs became interested because of new assistant coach Maurice Joseph, who was recruiting him for Richmond. Bizjack said he had been hearing the most from Butler, SMU, Richmond, Utah and Saint Louis.

“Butler was awesome,” he said on The Scene podcast . “On every visit I go to, I only ask for one thing, and that’s to get on their own court and get some shots up.”

Hinkle Fieldhouse is hard to turn down.

Bizjack is coming off the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase at Duncanville. He scored 37, 33 and 35 points for a three-game total of 105 and led Byron Nelson to a 3-0 record.

During the high school season, Bizjack averaged 25.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game for a 24-10 team. He made 77-of-255 3-pointers (30%). He had a high of 40 points and scored 30 or more in five other games.

The only Butler player whose eligibility expires after 2022-23 is Purdue transfer Eric Hunter Jr. If no player transfers or leaves college early, the Bulldogs had only one available scholarship, so Bizjack jumped on it.

