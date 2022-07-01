ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, IN

Butler basketball gets commitment from 2023 Texas guard Finley Bizjack

By David Woods, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azATc_0gSTVhQG00

A player known for his shooting pulled the trigger on a commitment to Butler basketball on Friday.

Finley Bizjack , a 6-3 guard out of Texas, announced his decision via social media. A 2023 prospect from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, he is ranked as a four-star and 114th by Rivals, a three-star and 152nd by 247Sports.

The Bulldogs became interested because of new assistant coach Maurice Joseph, who was recruiting him for Richmond. Bizjack said he had been hearing the most from Butler, SMU, Richmond, Utah and Saint Louis.

Insider: How Butler's incoming transfers have reshaped Thad Matta's 2022-23 roster

“Butler was awesome,” he said on The Scene podcast . “On every visit I go to, I only ask for one thing, and that’s to get on their own court and get some shots up.”

Hinkle Fieldhouse is hard to turn down.

Bizjack is coming off the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase at Duncanville. He scored 37, 33 and 35 points for a three-game total of 105 and led Byron Nelson to a 3-0 record.

During the high school season, Bizjack averaged 25.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game for a 24-10 team. He made 77-of-255 3-pointers (30%).  He had a high of 40 points and scored 30 or more in five other games.

The only Butler player whose eligibility expires after 2022-23 is Purdue transfer Eric Hunter Jr. If no player transfers or leaves college early, the Bulldogs had only one available scholarship, so Bizjack jumped on it.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball gets commitment from 2023 Texas guard Finley Bizjack

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

USF to face Indiana in men's hoops exhibition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The University of Saint Francis men's basketball team will face Indiana in a preseason exhibition for the Hoosiers on Nov. 3 in Bloomington. The Hoosiers released their nonconference schedule on Friday, which included showdowns with Xavier, North Carolina, Kansas and two exhibitions against Marian University and the Cougars.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Indianapolis

Indianapolis provides plenty of opportunities to delve into art, history, sports, and culture. But did you know it’s also home to some of the tastiest Italian food?. People typically think about Boston, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco when they consider where the best Italian food is in the U.S.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Butler, IN
Sports
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Duncanville, TX
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Butler, IN
City
Trophy Club, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Utah State
Butler, IN
Basketball
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Incredible Thai Food in Indianapolis

There is a lot of excellent food in Southeast Asia. It can be hard to select one country’s cuisine as the best. I’ve spent a lot of time tasting and contemplating the cuisines of Southeast Asia, and I’ve concluded that Thai food is my favorite. Thai food...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy accounting firm bought by Sikich in Chicago

Chicago-based Sikich, which provides technology and professional services, has acquired Petrow Kane Leemhuis PC, a public accounting firm in Indianapolis. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Sikich says the move expands its presence in the central Indiana area. Sikich says about 12 of Petrow Kane Leemhuis’ employees...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

More than just a car dealership

Howard Hubler and his family are well-known on the Southside for the Hubler car dealerships. But if you listen to Howard’s story, you’ll see how he and his family have done so much more than just sell cars. Their community focus has led them to help shape and grow the Southside of Indianapolis over the last several decades.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Joseph
Person
Thad Matta
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy pastors preach ‘Don’t Lose Your Cool’ to congregations

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday’s message from the pulpit at sixteen different member churches of the Indianapolis Urban Pastors Coalition was simple: “Don’t Lose Your Cool”. “Having a simplistic slogan that is something that everyone at every age level can grasp on to, that’s important for us,” said Erreol Morgan, teen youth leader at New Direction Church […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu
WTHR

Person stabbed in downtown Indy's Bottleworks District, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis' Bottleworks District. IMPD officers were called to a stabbing at around 10 p.m. at 856 Carrollton Avenue, which is the address for Pins Mechanical Co, near Massachusetts and North College Avenue. Officers arrived and found the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WANE-TV

Italian guide names Indy pizzeria one of the top 50 in the US

An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Building Greenwood the right way

Margaret McGovern came to Greenwood when there were only around 30,000 to 40,000 people. “It was still just known as a small town and things weren’t moving very quickly at that time,” she mentioned. She had always had an interest in politics and her husband, Phil, was captain in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) core before moving to Indiana. “When we got to Indiana, I started becoming interested in small-town government. I attended some council meetings and met Jeanette Surina, who had decided it was time for Greenwood to start moving forward,” McGovern remembered. Surina became the mayor and McGovern was elected for city council. “I remember her theme while running for mayor was to put Greenwood on the map. She was a great cheerleader for the town,” said McGovern.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy