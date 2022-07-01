Billy Gail’s opens new Branson location

My name is Danielle and I found my heart in downtown Branson, Missouri on the best girl’s trip ever. My friend Toni and I were a bit behind our friends walking downtown on Maine St. I had just taken pictures of the Mardigras place there on Maine which was already crazy for me to find Mardigras in Branson, MO no less. I am Cajun French and from SE Texas. I was raised up with all of the Mardigras traditions. Then just about 1/2 block up from there my eye caught a sparkle from something colorful but small hanging from the iron fence entry way of a restaurant that wasn’t even open yet. I immediately grabbed it and commented on it showing it to Toni. She was as surprised as I was to see something like that just hanging there. I read the little tag and then looked around for it’s possible owner/creator to find out more but no one was around. I instantly knew I had found treasure!! I felt more than lucky, I felt excited like someone wanted ME to find that heart. Hearts are beloved as it is because we associate them as a symbol of LOVE. I felt like my mother or grandmother who have both passed on could have sent me this token of reminding love and presence. All I can say to whomever left it there and fate had me find it, THANK YOU and God Bless you!

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO