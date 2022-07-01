ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Billy Gail’s opens new Branson location

By Jason Wert
tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA delicious destination for many Branson residents and visitors has expanded to a second local location. Billy Gail’s opened a new restaurant in the Branson Mill on Gretna Road on Tuesday, June 21. The restaurant is close to the size of the original Branson location, at 5291 State Hwy 265, and...

www.tncontentexchange.com

KYTV

FOR SALE: You can buy the Sunset Drive-in in Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks attraction is up for sale after decades of service to the community. If you’re looking to get into the movie business, you can purchase the Sunset Drive-In attraction for the low price of $500,000. The drive-in theater opened in 1951. The current owner...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Midtown Springfield celebrates old-time 4th of July celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate America’s independence, you can head down to Washington Park in Springfield for the Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade and Celebration. There will be music, free ice cream treats, water provided, and free children’s games. Food...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Awesome 92.3

A Friendly Palace Is Waiting For Your Family In Missouri. See Why You Should Go

According to Merriam-Webster, a palace is defined as the official residence of a chief of state, or a large stately house, public building, or a highly decorated place for public amusement or refreshment. Well Missouri happens to have a palace, and it is a one of a kind place. Are you familiar with the Butterfly Palace & Rainforest in Branson? Lets learn a bit more about it.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Branson, MO USA

My name is Danielle and I found my heart in downtown Branson, Missouri on the best girl’s trip ever. My friend Toni and I were a bit behind our friends walking downtown on Maine St. I had just taken pictures of the Mardigras place there on Maine which was already crazy for me to find Mardigras in Branson, MO no less. I am Cajun French and from SE Texas. I was raised up with all of the Mardigras traditions. Then just about 1/2 block up from there my eye caught a sparkle from something colorful but small hanging from the iron fence entry way of a restaurant that wasn’t even open yet. I immediately grabbed it and commented on it showing it to Toni. She was as surprised as I was to see something like that just hanging there. I read the little tag and then looked around for it’s possible owner/creator to find out more but no one was around. I instantly knew I had found treasure!! I felt more than lucky, I felt excited like someone wanted ME to find that heart. Hearts are beloved as it is because we associate them as a symbol of LOVE. I felt like my mother or grandmother who have both passed on could have sent me this token of reminding love and presence. All I can say to whomever left it there and fate had me find it, THANK YOU and God Bless you!
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Tourists flock to Branson for 4th of July weekend

BRANSON, Mo. – Fourth of July weekend has business booming in Branson. Lots of travelers who headed down for the holiday said they booked their trip early. Although gas prices have increased since then, they said it wasn’t going to stop them from making their way here. “We actually had this reservation a year ago,” said […]
BRANSON, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Couple planning new brewery east of Fayetteville in Goshen

News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
GOSHEN, AR
Tyler Murphy
bransontrilakesnews.com

New South welcomes new member

Beginning Friday, July 8, Grand Country’s New South quartet will have a new face joining them on stage. Earlier this week Grand Country Music Hall announced Barry Arwood would be joining the quartet to fill the vacancy being left behind by eight-year New South lead singer David Ragan. Arwood...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to watch fireworks for the 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Independence Day is just around the corner and communities are gearing up for the celebration. Here’s a list of places planning firework shows across the Ozarks: Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Kimberling City Police Department at 34 Kimberling Boulevard in Kimberling City. The Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Branson Tri Lakes News#James River Church
fox16.com

Zebra mussel scare at Table Rock Lake

OMAHA, Ark. (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) — Thanks to the watchful eye of marina operators at Cricket Creek Marina on Table Rock Lake, a boat carrying invasive zebra mussels was prevented from launching and spreading these harmful non-native mollusks into a new body of water. The incident occurred...
OMAHA, AR
KOLR10 News

Rocky Ridge Refuge offers a home to animals of all kinds

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. – Tucked back into the hills of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Rocky Ridge Refuge can best be described as a group home for animals.  Nearly 25 years ago a Watusi Bull named Lurch made a name for the refuge.  He broke the Guinness Book of World Records for Largest Horn Circumference.  “Lurch came […]
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Old Time Pottery to take over the former Hobby Lobby location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Home décor superstore Old Time Pottery is coming to Springfield this summer at the former Hobby Lobby and Mardel location on east Battlefield. “Our 85,000 square feet and tens of thousands of unique home décor finds in our Springfield store gives everything you need to decorate your home for Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Arkansas town makes “top gay-friendly cities” list

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Investors claim Centerton retail center for $2.4 million

A 1.27-acre retail strip center in Centerton changed hands recently in a $2.4 million deal. Pahul’s Company LLC, whose members include Pahul Singh and Navneet Kaur, bought the 9,213-square-foot building at 1409 E. Centerton Blvd. The purchase price equals $260.50 per square foot. Willow Crossing Development LLC, managed by Tim Graham II, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Eureka Springs, Ark. clinic temporarily closes due to staffing

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs Hospital Clinic temporarily closed due to staffing issues following the recent departure of a nurse practitioner. The urgent care clinic opened on March 1 with the intent to offer primary care as well. While searching for a primary care physician, the clinic provided urgent care services three days a week. Hospital administrators say they’re hopeful it is only a temporary move.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

Gov. Parson vetoes two Springfield projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson voted against funding two Springfield projects: restoring the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge and revitalizing Jordan Creek. The city of Springfield and leaders of the two projects were seeking funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery fund. Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Parson vetoed a request for $5 million to maintain and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

