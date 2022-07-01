ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Dr. Jill Biden visits Henrico clinic administering COVID vaccine to young kids

By Cameron Thompson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mY8Tl_0gSTUWhM00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden was in Henrico on Friday as she visited a clinic administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to kids between the age of six months and five years old.

Friday's meet-and-greet comes less than two weeks after a Pfizer and Moderna vaccine was approved for roughly 18 million kids in the United States.

Each vaccine uses mRNA technology but differs in dosage, how many shots are needed and what ages can take them.

The parents of nine-month-old Patrick chose Moderna because it only requires two shots.

"This guy was born in September and we've been waiting since then to get vaccinated," said his mother, Dr. Cathy Marcelo, who added she was among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it was first approved as she is a physician.

"Well, I hope you have a great Fourth of July and it must make you feel so much better too knowing your entire family is safe," Dr. Biden said to the family afterwards.

Dr. Biden was joined by White House COVID-19 Response Team Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha who spoke to parents' concerns about the amount of time it took to get approval for this age group, saying it took longer because they wanted to get it right.

"Both of which are extraordinarily safe, both of which are extraordinarily effective at keeping kids out of the hospital," Dr. Jha said.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in April found only 18% of parents planned to get the vaccine, 27% said "definitely not", while 38% wanted to wait and see how others fared.

Dr. Biden encouraged those parents to speak to their healthcare providers about any concerns they might have.

"Parents, this is your choice. And we want you to have all the information you need to make that choice," Dr. Biden said.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said since the vaccine was approved for this age group, approximately 220 doses have been administered.

The Virginia Department of Health said as of Thursday, June 30 11,341 doses have been administered to the newly eligible age group. A spokesperson added there are approximately 558,000 children in Virginia between the ages of six months to five-years-old.

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Legal Aid Justice Center ready to help as eviction protections end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some eviction protections are officially over in Virginia. Landlords now only have to give five days notice before evicting a tenant, as opposed to the fourteen that were in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Experts say rental assistance funds are running out too. Virginia’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

GRTC, Virginia Pride to unveil new ‘Pride Bus’ celebrating LGBTQ+ culture

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next Tuesday, July 5, at 3 p.m., Mayor Levar Stoney, GRTC, Virginia Pride and its community partners will reveal a new LGBTQ+–themed bus. The event, which will be held behind Richmond City Hall, located at 900 East Marshall Street, is the first time the community will see the new “Pride Bus.” According to Virginia Pride, the new design is part of GRTC’s partnership program.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Henrico County, VA
Coronavirus
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
NBC12

In-person visitation suspended at 2 correctional centers due to COVID outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In-person visitation has been temporarily suspended at two Virginia correctional centers due to COVID-19 outbreaks. There will be no in-person or video visitations at Baskerville Correctional Center through July 9. In-person visitations have also been suspended at Haynesville Correctional Center until July 8. “We appreciate your...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment building condemned

Residents were given just a 48-hour notice to vacate the 15-story tower for safety issues. Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment …. Hiawatha Drive fire in Virginia Beach ruled accidental. Hampton Roads Transit raising pay for workers. Driver flees after crashing into Portsmouth apartment …. 14-year-old with autism...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTOP

Police: Boy fatally shot at Virginia party, another injured

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police say a child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia. Local news outlets report officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond on Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Upon their...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kaiser Family Foundation#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Mrna#Response Team Coordinator
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia, police said. Officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond on Saturday night for a report of a shooting, local news outlets reported. Upon their...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - New laws take effect July 1 in Virginia, and one of them will make it easier for people to purchase medical marijuana. Current law requires a medical cannabis card issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, but starting Friday, patients will only need a written certification from a registered practitioner.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy