Raleigh, NC

HighSchoolOT's J. Mike Blake named NCHSAA Media Representative of the Year

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — J. Mike Blake, a HighSchoolOT contributor, was named the N.C. High School Athletic Association's Media Representative of the Year on Friday. Blake joined the HighSchoolOT team in 2018 after a 10-year run covering high school sports for The News & Observer,...

Nick Stevens
