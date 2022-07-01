ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney confirms Splash Mountain will be transformed to Princess Tiana Mardi Gras theme

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney's popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul. Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old log flume ride at both the Magic Kingdom...

Collider

Disney Parks Around the World: $110,000 Globe-Trotting Trip Quickly Sells Out

Disney has made a name for itself with its various theme parks across the globe. Each joyful location has been a safe haven for Disney fans for decades and recently the company unveiled the ultimate trip that would leave even Mickey Mouse salivating. The Disney Parks Around the World trip was announced earlier this month which is a 24-day adventure to 31 locations including every major Disney theme park like Florida, Anaheim, France, and Tokyo. However, if you were looking to go on this once-in-a-lifetime vacation, the trip has quickly sold out.
ScreenCrush

Tiana Ride Will Replace Disney’s Splash Mountain in Late 2024

In the summer of 2020, Disney announced that it would permanently close its popular Splash Mountain attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World and replace them with a new ride based on the animated movie The Princess and the Frog. Two years later, they’ve unveiled new details about the ride — and the rough timetable of when it will be coming to both Disney parks.
PopSugar

Disney's New "Princess and the Frog" Ride Is a "Love Letter to New Orleans"

Princess Tiana is officially making her Disneyland and Walt Disney World debut. In June 2020, Disney's Imagineering Team announced that plans were underway to replace Splash Mountain with a "Princess and the Frog"-themed ride at both the Disneyland park in California and Magic Kingdom park in Florida. On July 1, the parks shared a sneak peek at Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the new Louisiana-inspired ride.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Full Details Revealed on Disney's $5,000 Drink

Disney is selling a $5,000 cocktail on their new cruise ship. The Kaliburr Cystal is the name of the drink and videos of it being served have taken social media by storm. Arthur's About Theme Parks actually spoke to a bartender to figure out what kind of liquor is worth that kind of money. For starters, there's Grand Marnier Quintessence (pricey cognac!). Then, we get Camus cognac, Japanese citrus fruit, yuzu, and kum2quat. Along with the drink, there are other component parts in that cool space-age container. There are some shots of Pappy Van Wink;e's Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon, Taylor Fladgate Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port. Some other reports say that it comes with a bottle of sparkling wine from Skywalker Vineyards. (As an added bonus, a voucher to visit Skywalker Ranch as well.) So, a couple of different things for that staggering price.
macaronikid.com

Skull Island in White Lake

Skull Island is a campground in the middle of Pontiac Lake in White Lake, MI. It can not be reached by car, only by boat. Skull Island Camp is not just any campground, during the summer months it is home to a day camp for kids ages 5-13, A first camp counselor job for local teens, and a family-owned and run business. Skull Island even has a cottage they rent they call ¨Blackbeards Hideway¨. In the fall, Skull Island hosts a Halloween-themed event called ¨Haunted Halloweekends¨ and is open most weekends in the fall.
