ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Sayre woman sentenced for Aggravated Assault

By George Stockburger, Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLirj_0gSTTsxR00

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Sayre has been sentenced to incarceration for 14 to 60 months after her December 14, 2021 arrest in which a child was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and placed on a ventilator with a brain injury, according to the Bradford County DA’s office.

Tabitha Stevens, 26, of Sayre Pa. was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 14 months to 60 months, plus fines of $1,000 in restitution to be determined, according to the DA’s Office. She was sentenced for the offense of Aggravated Assault, a Second Degree Felony.

Sayre woman charged with aggravated assault after infant suffered brain injury

According to the original arrest report, Stevens admitted to throwing her one-year-old stepdaughter into a playpen and hitting the child in the head/face area, causing bleeding. Police say the child suffered an eardrum injury after being struck in the face/head, causing bruising and other injuries.

The original arrest report further states that Stevens admitted to being turned into Child Youth Services after the child’s biological mother reported bruises on the girl. Stevens told police the child liked to throw herself against the wall and that the child lost weight because of a diet change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 4

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after following person home from work

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — When the person left work and walked to their vehicle, they noticed a silver pickup truck across the street. The person continued to notice the vehicle as it pulled out of the parking lot and followed closely behind them on Lycoming Creek Road on the night of June 27. The driver called State Police and identified the vehicle’s operator as George Stauffenberg, 60, of Cogan Station. The accuser had a previous relationship with the person and was concerned for their...
COGAN STATION, PA
FingerLakes1

Man arrested in Schuyler County after violating order of protection

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after violating an order of protection. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph F. Derenzo, 31, of Pennsylvania for criminal contempt. Derenzo was picked up from Tioga County Jail and transported to Schuyler County to be held for arraignment.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Horseheads man found with drugs, counterfeit money

A Horseheads man was arrested after a vehicle stop. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian David M. Strong, 40, for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Charges stem from a vehicle stop...
HORSEHEADS, NY
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with straw purchase of firearms

PITTSTON — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced the arrest of Stephen Lamoreaux, 32, on allegations he lawfully purchased firearms but then used them to pay off a drug debt. Lamoreaux, of Oliver Street, Swoyersville, was arraigned Friday by District Judge James J. Haggerty in Kingston on two...
PITTSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sayre, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
Sayre, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Caretaker allegedly threatens child with belt at school

Williamsport, Pa. — Several witnesses told State Police investigators they saw a student caretaker carrying a belt in his hand or threatening a child with it. Reginald Gallman, 55, was assigned to a six-year-old student at Donald E. Schick Elementary School and was walking down a hallway with them on May 31. The child fell to the floor which led Gallman to remove his belt and threaten to hit them with it, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man admits holding knife to elderly woman's throat

Danville, Pa. — An 85-year-old woman reportedly told police she was jabbed in the throat by a relative, who had previously used the same knife to threaten her on several occasions. The woman fled her home near the 30 block of Maple Street in Danville on the afternoon of June 23 after the threats were allegedly made. Kevin James Millard then barricaded himself inside the residence as he clutched the knife, police said. ...
DANVILLE, PA
FingerLakes1

Ithaca man arrested on multiple charges

Police located a wanted person on an active bench warrant and felony complaint in Ithaca. According to a news release, the Ithaca Police Department arrested Deon L. Thomas, 35, of Ithaca for criminal possession of stolen property, attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, petit larceny, and resisting arrest.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1

Montour Falls man found trespassing again

A Montour Falls man was arrested after a complaint of trespass. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frank R. Williams 45, of Montour Falls for trespassing. Charges alleged that Williams returned to a property that he was previously found to be trespassing at. Williams...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tabitha Stevens
FingerLakes1

Multiple charges against Montour Falls man after domestic incident

A Montour Falls man was arrested following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey S. Bond, 36, of Montour Falls for criminal obstruction of breathing, assault, criminal mischief, and petit larceny. Charges allege that Bond was involved in a domestic incident...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Burdett man charged with trying to violate protection order 150 times

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman early last month has been arrested again for allegedly trying to violate a protection order more than 150 times, the Sheriff’s Office said. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 28 in […]
BURDETT, NY
WETM 18 News

Wellsburg man arrested for robbing Lawrenceville Adult World

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsburg man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Lawrenceville Adult World last month, according to police. Joshua Tagliaboski, 33, from Wellsburg was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield for the alleged theft. Police said that on June 19, 2022, Tagliaboski allegedly entered Adult […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man gets up to 12 years in prison for abuse that left a toddler unable to walk or talk

WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport man will spend up to 12 years in state prison for causing the brain injuries that left a toddler unable to walk or talk. “It’s a tragic situation all around,” Lycoming County Judge Nancy L. Butts said Friday, when she sentenced Bahteem Raimond Sims, 25, to 6 to 12 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Injury#Violent Crime#Strong Memorial Hospital#The Bradford County Da#The Da S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy, Firearm Possession

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on June 27, 2022, Damian Julmal Navarro, age 27, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment to be followed by 5 years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl, as well as for possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.
KINGSTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing van from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a minivan from a business in Elmira in May, according to court documents. Edward Epps was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 16 in connection to the theft. The indictment said that on May 25, 2022, Epps allegedly stole a […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Montour Falls man arrested on assault charges

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Montour Falls was arrested following a domestic incident in June where he allegedly obstructed someone’s breathing. According to police, Corey S. Bond, 36, was arrested on June 24, 2022, for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in the village. Bond was charged with the following: […]
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Newfield man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Newfield man was arrested following a traffic stop on June 28. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested John A. Chaffee, 35, of Newfield for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
NEWFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Man accused of terroristic threats turns himself in

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was wanted out of Bloomsburg for aggravated assault, and terroristic threats, turned himself in to authorities. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Thursday around 4:00 p.m., Maurice Smith, 21, turned himself in at the Bloomsburg police station. Smith faces charges of robbery involving serious injury, burglary, […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man accused of robbing Adult World while armed

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police said a man brandishing a firearm robbed Adult World and stole various items on June 19. Officials said Joshua Tagliaboski, age 33, entered the business on Route 287, brandished a firearm, assaulted and threatened the clerk, stole various items, and fled. Troopers said further investigation into the incident […]
WBRE

Woman charged after car crash

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One woman has been arrested after she drove her vehicle into the Little League Museum in Williamsport on Sunday. It is unknown if she did it on purpose or not but police say that no one was injured in the crash. Police say they plan to charge her with multiple felonies. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted For Mailing Threats

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that James Charles Meininger, Jr., age 37, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, was indicted on June 28, 2022, by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening communications. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
KINGSTON, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy