Corpus Christi District 2 Councilman Ben Molina announced on Facebook Friday he will not be running for re-election during the city's Nov. 8 election.

Molina was elected to City Council in November 2016 and has served three two-year terms. He said he's been part of several projects that improved the quality of life for Corpus Christi residents, including major road projects, rebuilding Cole Park Pier, building splash pads and planting trees.

"This has been a difficult decision for me because although I feel I have been effective in my role as a Councilmember, I feel that it’s time for me to move on," he said in the post. "There’s other endeavors and goals I’d like to achieve and focus on in both my personal and professional life."

Several council members have told the Caller-Times they plan to run for re-election, including Mayor Paulette Guajardo, At-Large Council Members Mike Pusley and John Martinez, and District 3 Councilman Roland Barrera.

District 1 Councilman Billy Lerma, District 4 Councilman Greg Smith and At-large Councilman Michael Hunter have yet to respond for requests for comment from the Caller Times.

The filing period for those interested in running for City Council begins Monday, July 25, and continues through Monday, Aug. 22.

Kathryn Cargo follows business openings and developments while reporting on impacts of the city government’s decisions. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe .

Related coverage

More: The city of Corpus Christi is taking on $162M in debt. Here's what it will pay for.

More: Here's what it will take for the city to restore Corpus Christi's Watergarden

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi Dist. 2 Councilman Ben Molina not running for re-election