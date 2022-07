ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A main water line replacement project is underway in Calhoun County. According to councilman John Nelson, the lines have been in the ground for decades. “I was a child, or a very young man, when this line was put in, and it was a part of a private system we had in Sandy Run," Nelson said. "And after about 10 or 15 years, I believe, I may have that timeline a little bit off, but the county took it over, and we’ve been managing it ever since."

