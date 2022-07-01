ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2 million people expected to visit return of Harborfest in Boston

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A tradition celebrating Boston's harbor and history is back for the holiday weekend. Harborfest began Friday and events are scheduled through Monday. The schedule includes live music, a marketplace, car show, ukelele festival and fireworks. "The...

www.wcvb.com

cntraveler.com

Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in Boston 2022

There are two things that matter most in Boston: summer and freedom. Naturally, Independence Day celebrations are a tentpole of any Bostonian summer plans—but this year’s arrive with more gusto and gravitas than any in recent memory. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returns for 2022 to the iconic Hatch Shell pavilion on the Charles River Esplanade after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. On Monday, July 4, 2022, the city will once again swell with residents taking to their roof decks, suburbanites riding the Commuter Rail into town to gathering on the banks of the Charles, and travelers coming from around the world to witness what it means to be American, at a time when being American feels more fraught than ever before.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Closes Roads to Accommodate Fourth of July Festivities

With the holiday weekend in full swing, many are traveling to Boston to celebrate with family and friends. And for those driving, there are a number of traffic changes and traffic closures to consider while planning their trip. Beginning at 7 a.m. The esplanade walkway next to the Charles River...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Altercation breaks out at Patriot Front hate group march

BOSTON — Dozens of people appearing to be part of Patriot Front, a designated hate group, gathered in Boston and marched through popular parts of the city. The group was seen marching along the Freedom Trail on Saturday, concealing their faces while wearing shirts that read: "Reclaim America." People in that group were also carrying shields and flags.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'I would take it': Boston travelers react to Delta's $10K offer to passengers on overbooked flight

BOSTON — Amid growing concerns about travel delays and cancellations during Fourth of July weekend comes word of a jaw-dropping offer from one U.S. airline. Last week, a Delta Air Lines flight from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, was overbooked. In order to resolve the issue, Delta reportedly offered passengers on that flight $10,000 each to get bumped to a different flight.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, July 5: A Walk in the Park

Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape designs include New York’s Central Park, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and of course, Boston’s Emerald Necklace. In honor of Olmsted’s 200th birthday we’re celebrating his achievements – visiting his home studio in Brookline and touring a private, Olmsted-designed estate that has been perfectly preserved. We also learn about Olmsted’s belief that parks are essential to democracy, and should always be free and open to all.
BOSTON, MA
idesignarch.com

Elegant New England Home with French Colonial Influence

This sophisticated residence in Wellesley, Massachusetts is a family friendly home with quiet elegance. The exterior of the house is inspired by French Colonial architecture, and is clad in New England fieldstone and Vermont slate. Catalano Architects, and Liz Caan & Co. collaborated on the project to create the perfect...
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

Flowers bloom in downtown Boston, while veggies grow at Fenway Park

Visitors to Downtown Crossing in Boston are probably familiar with the work of Flora Explora, the urban landscape specialist who, in association with the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, brings a touch of green to the urban area in the form of seasonal flower arrangements. Green City Growers is on...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Enthusiasm grows for fishing on Massachusetts waterways

Fly-fishing enthusiasts throughout New England know Concord Outfitters, a shop in Concord, Massachusetts. In addition to its retail operation, the shop books adventure-fishing trips from Cuba to Montana. The business also offers a biannual program to stock the Assabet River with farm-raised trout. For youth new to the sport, Lillard...
CONCORD, MA
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, July 4: Patriotic Chronicle Classic

A look at some of Chronicle’s Classic patriotic episodes – from the longest-running Fourth of July parade in the country, to a visit to the town with the most patriotic zip code (01776, of course!). We’ll also try to answer the question: Is Concord, Massachusetts the birthplace of American liberty… or is it next-door Lexington?
CONCORD, MA

