City still accepting feedback on proposed Sixth Avenue streetscape plan

The city of Decatur is still accepting online or written feedback on the proposed Sixth Avenue streetscape plan that was presented at last week’s public meeting.

Estimated to cost roughly $10 million, the project encompasses a 1-mile area of Sixth Avenue between Prospect Drive Southeast and the Tennessee River bridges. It would add wider walkways, turn portions of the turn lane into medians with flower beds and block some roads from turning left onto Sixth Avenue.

A feedback form is available on the city’s website. All input must be received by Thursday. Forms can be emailed to CommunityDevelopment@Decatur-AL.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 488 Decatur, AL 35602.