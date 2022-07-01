Senate passes bill that supports foster parents in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – With only a month left in session, bills are finding their way to the floor. One of the latest bills to pass in the Senate protects foster families in the state.

When parents are unable to care for their child, the Department of Children & Families first tries to place the child in the care of relatives. When that is not possible, the child ends up in foster care.

An Act establishing a foster parents’ bill of rights would codify many rights kinship, non-biological and pre-adoptive foster parents have been advocating for. Included in the bill, foster parents would have the rights to be provided with training and information about the child being placed in their home, access to a social worker and notification of meetings and court hearings.

“What this legislation does, in one place, it codified the guidelines and resources necessary for foster parents to feel that they are quite tethered to the department, they understand what they have to do and they understand their rights in the process,” said Amherst Senator Jo Comerford.

The bill also guarantees the right to be permitted to make routine decisions about the foster child’s activities and establishes a parenting standard to help foster parents provide a proper family environment for the children. Many of these rights and standards are already required or recognized, but this bill of rights will ensure that standards are followed in every situation.

The bill will now go to the House for further consideration.

