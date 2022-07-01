ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Georgia Southern has over $1 billion economic impact, according to study

By Dal Cannady
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new study says Georgia Southern University had an economic impact to our region of just over $1 billion in Fiscal Year 2021. The university released...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Savannah citizens read Declaration of Independence

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A now-more than a decade-long Savannah Fourth of July tradition continued Friday afternoon. Not even the weather could stop the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence in front of the Chatham County Courthouse. The tradition sponsored by the Savannah Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers began...
SAVANNAH, GA
foodmanufacturing.com

Georgia Company Recalls Vidalia Onions

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20-23 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
LYONS, GA
WSAV News 3

SCCPSS to prioritize bus ridership due to critical driver shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will again be prioritizing ridership for students due to a critical bus driver staffing shortage, the district announced this week in an email to parents. Students prioritized for district-provided transportation include those who fall into one of the following categories: Priority 1: Identified students […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Twin brothers in Statesboro want to bring change to foster care

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Twin brothers living in Statesboro have now walked in three states to call attention to what they say is a broken system for helping children without families. They hope they can call attention to the issue and get states to make changes. The Woods brothers say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Statesboro, GA
Education
State
Georgia State
Statesboro, GA
Business
City
Statesboro, GA
City
Hinesville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
wtoc.com

City of Richmond Hill kicks off their 4th of July celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The booming of fireworks in Richmond Hill capped off one of several July 4th celebrations scheduled across the Coastal Empire. Amid weather cancellations at one of the area’s largest celebrations at Fort Stewart Friday many in attendance were looking for another opportunity to let freedom ring.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill alum finishes out summer with Bananas to head to UGA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have just passed the halfway mark of the season in the Coastal Plain League, but summer in Banana Land is coming to a close for one player. Richmond Hill stand-out Leighton Finley, a right-hand pitcher and utility guy, is the youngest on the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

‘Rally for Roe’ at Bulloch County Courthouse this Saturday

The Young Democrats at Georgia Southern University, Students with Disabilities Advocacy Group, and Madeline Ryan Smith for Georgia are holding another reproductive rights rally this Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. “Rally for Roe 2.0” will be held at the Bulloch County Courthouse starting at 4 p.m.. The courthouse is located at 2 N Main St, Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Independence Day festivities continue at Plant Riverside District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrators continued Independence Day festivities along Savannah’s waterfront Sunday. The Plant Riverside District is on day 3 of its 4 day Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend featuring live music, fountains shows, and even an appearance from the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Locals and visitors alike...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Wtoc#Gsu#The University System Of
WJCL

Isle of Hope Marina now under new ownership

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular marina is now under new ownership. After 25 years of ownership, Charlie Waller is retiring and has sold the Isle of Hope Marina to TPG Marinas. That company currently operates marinas in similar areas to Isle of Hope, including Nantucket, Massachusetts and Jamestown, Rhode Island among others.
SAVANNAH, GA
First Coast News

Details on this weekend's Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Festival (FCL July 1, 2022)

Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority is proud to present the Second Annual Brunswick Port City Blue Crab Festival. This free event celebrates the best of the Georgia coast, offering fresh seafood and other delicious items, music, talented artists and crafters, fun for the kids, contests, and interesting displays. Proceeds benefit Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick DDA. Visit goldenisles.com/event/port-city-brunswick-blue-crab-festival/107526 for more information.
BRUNSWICK, GA
wtoc.com

Ft. McAllister held their annual 4th of July event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People of all ages gathered at the Civil War-Era Fort to watch as historians fired off a cannon and acted out drills with muskets to celebrate Independence Day in an ‘old fashion’ way. The artillery demonstrations are something park rangers say they’ve been doing...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fines now being issued for smoking on Tybee beaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked one month since Tybee’s smoking ban went into effect. Up until now, the city was only giving out warnings. Now, anyone caught smoking on the beach or crossovers will have to pay a fine. City officials said people have been very compliant with...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
wtoc.com

Tybee Island celebrates Fourth of July

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July is always the busiest day on Tybee Island but this year could be a record. They average about 46,000 people on Tybee Island for the holiday, and just for reference, the permanent population on. the island is about 3,000 people. With...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WTGS

Richmond Hill hosts annual 4th of July celebration

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WTGS) — The City of Richmond Hill hosted its annual Independence Day celebration Saturday afternoon. Les Fussell, the Richmond Hill City Council member overseeing the event, said this is a popular celebration among residents because many military families live there. He said this time of year...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah fireworks show scheduled for Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plant Riverside has more events happening on Monday during the day leading up to the big event at night. First, the 3rd Infantry Division Bands will be performing at 6:30 p.m. on Rousakis Riverfront Plaza, there will be members of the Brass Band, Rock Band and Show Band all there to perform.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro VFW Post 10825 Fourth of July Service Monday

Closing out a weekend of patriotism, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Boswell A. Johnson Post 10825) will gather at 10:00 am at the Judicial Annex at 20 Siebald Street on Monday, July 4, 2022. They will hold an outdoor service where they will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and read the Declaration of Independence for its 246th anniversary of being signed.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

New test available to detect esophageal cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new medical test is making its way to some doctors’ offices. The test is mean to detect esophageal cancer, which doctors say is on the rise. The new test is called EsoGuard. It takes no more than two minutes and it can be done right in your doctor’s office.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police Department chief stepping down to ‘focus on U.S. Marshal nomination’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roy Minter, the chief of the Savannah Police Department (SPD), is stepping down from his position at the end of July. Minter was nominated for a U.S. Marshal position in the Southern District of Georgia by President Joe Biden in May. According to a news release from the City of Savannah, Minter is stepping down to focus “on the confirmation process for his nomination to serve as U.S. Marshal.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy