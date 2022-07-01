Georgia Southern has over $1 billion economic impact, according to study

Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority is proud to present the Second Annual Brunswick Port City Blue Crab Festival. This free event celebrates the best of the Georgia coast, offering fresh seafood and other delicious items, music, talented artists and crafters, fun for the kids, contests, and interesting displays. Proceeds benefit Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick DDA. Visit goldenisles.com/event/port-city-brunswick-blue-crab-festival/107526 for more information.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO