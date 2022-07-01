ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Eric 'RicStar' Music Therapy Camp allows people with disabilities to enjoy music

By Bob Hoffman, Russell Shellberg
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TStCH_0gSTS8up00

Life is all about finding your groove and celebrating it, and that’s exactly what the Eric "RicStar" Music Therapy Camp is designed to do, giving people with disabilities the opportunity to find their musical expression and let it shine.

The camp was started 20 years ago by Dick and Judy Winter, who are originally from East Lansing, alongside, music therapist Cindy Edgerton.

The camp is named after Dick and Judy’s son Eric, who had Cerebral Palsy and found his love for music at age 3.

“That's where he really thrived," Dick said. “He came alive with taking the music therapy working with Cindy Edgerton at Michigan State in the community music school, and he just loved it!”

Until his death at the age of 12, Eric enjoyed and excelled at music, and his dream was to become a rock star.

“Music is powerful. We all go somewhere when we listen to our favorite music, whatever that might be. We have memories. We have these wonderful things that happen that we remember; we remember the words," Judy said. "Think about it. We still may remember a Beatles song from years and years ago. Music is incredibly powerful, and it is used as a therapeutic tool.”

21-year-old Jimmy, and his 19-year-old sister, Bridgette, have been attending RicStar camp for more than 15 years.

Both Jimmy and Bridgette have autism.

Jimmy and Bridgette’s mom, Shelley Mullen, says the camp has made a huge difference in the family’s life.

“Jimmy has nonverbal autism, but he loves to sing. So, I say he is the most verbal, nonverbal child I've met. However, there are a lot of them out there. And he will hum to every song. When he can look back at those videos, he can relive camp, and he will talk about this camp every day," Mullen said. "I remember the first year I attended camp with Jimmy and Bridget. It was at another venue, a church, and we had to walk up steps to get into the building. And I felt such a sense of community. I remember sitting on those steps with tears just streaming down my face because, at age 4 and 6, which is what the children were, I felt so loved such a sense of community. I looked around me I saw parents who were experiencing the same things. I saw the support we had from Dick and Judy and from Cindy, and they were happy tears because I finally felt like we had found a place to come yearly.”

Camp co-founder and music teacher Cindy Edgerton says music helps with self-expression.

“What we're doing is we're using music and using their interests to help them. It helps with non-musical skills, vocalizations, with communication, because of all the singing and, and even all talking back and forth interactions," Edgerton said. "A lot of individuals, especially in the past three years, haven't had much interaction with their friends."

Judy says the camp is a place to discover joy.

“When they when we crossed the threshold here, everybody's equal. And we work so hard to make sure whatever your challenge might be (because we all have them) that we figure out a way to help them succeed in a way they've never been given before," Judy said. "And it is again the power of music, the joy of music, that brings us how that's the glue that brings us all together. And that's what Eric would absolutely love.”

For spreading such a powerful message, we want to say thank you to Cindy Edgerton and Dick and Judy Winter for creating the Eric "RicStar" Music Therapy Camp, a place where everyone, and every ability, can find their groove and celebrate it!

You are this week’s Good Neighbors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holy smokes! A look at this year’s 5th Annual Michigan Rib Fest

When making that perfect rack of ribs, you must smoke them on low heat and, after several hours, take a look - absolute perfection. Charlie Weston of Charlie’s Smoking BBQ was up early Sunday, prepping for another jam-packed day at Michigan Rib Fest. “For me, it’s the smoke and...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Popular Michigan Bar and Eatery Gets New Owner After 40 Years

I always have mixed feelings when a beloved local restaurant or bar changes owners. On one hand, I’m happy to see the legacy of the establishment continue. But, on the other hand, it’s sad to see longtime owners retire and hand the place over to someone new. One...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
East Lansing, MI
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
piadvance.com

Kowalskis just started new chapter in life when tragedy strikes

The tragic loss of Patrick Kowalski, 72, and Barbara “Barb” Kowalski, 69, in a suburban Detroit auto accident has left a family grief stricken and the community of Posen and its neighbors mourning. The couple were lost together on I-696 in Farmington Hills when a semitractor-trailer rear-ended their...
POSEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Therapy#Community Music#Nonverbal Autism#Music School#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cerebral Palsy#Ricstar
The Ann Arbor News

See the Blue Angels soar at Thunder Over Michigan in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An annual Ypsilanti airshow will keep its drive-up format after resounding approval from attendees. Thunder Over Michigan, an annual airshow hosted by the Yankee Air Museum, is set for July 16-17 at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. The show features a variety of aircraft performers, including the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and parachute team.
YPSILANTI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
WLNS

Lansing pizza joint’s debut dampened by road construction

UPDATE: Slice by Saddleback co-owner Travis Stoliker’s name has been corrected. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pizza joint’s grand opening could hit a snag due to road construction blocking traffic from reaching the restaurant. ‘Slice by Saddleback’ is a new pizza venture that was founded by Travis Stoliker and Matthew Gillett in late 2021 after […]
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Crash leaves vehicle hanging off edge of a home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man walked away with a ticket after police arrived at the scene of a crash that left the man's car teetering off the edge of a roof. A Battle Creek man was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his car, crashed into a parked vehicle, and landed on the edge of a home on N Washington Avenue in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
100.7 WITL

The Empty Halls of the Lansing Mall

FAST FACTS (from Lansing State Journal):. When the Lansing Mall was completed, they had a wild Grand Opening. There was an organ grinder with his trained monkey to entertain the crowds, a man going under the name “Mr. Twist” who made all sorts of balloon creatures, and puppet (marionette) shows. They also had a drawing where they gave away a five hundred dollar shopping spree (charge account) to one lucky winner.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

See the luxurious amenities, panoramic views of this 14,000-square-foot Michigan estate

WASHTENAW COUNTY – An indoor saltwater pool, vaulted ceilings and rolling hills are the highlights of a spacious 14,000-square-foot estate in between Ann Arbor and Saline. The home at 3929 Pleasant Lake Road, built in 2001, offers sweeping views of its 10-acre property. Seven bedrooms and seven full and two half baths can be found on the three-level estate. The heated saltwater pool is housed in its own separate wing lined with French doors and featuring an automatic childproof cover and separate full bath and changing room.
SALINE, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy