Steven Tyler checks out of rehab: Aerosmith rocker, 74, completes 30-day stint and is doing 'amazingly well' after getting clean and sober following addiction battle

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is doing 'amazingly well' after successfully completing a 30-day rehabilitation program following his addiction battle.

The 74-year-old rocker is now said to be clean and sober and doing 'amazingly well' having checked out of rehab, family sources told TMZ Friday.

Per the report, Tyler is said to have released himself from the rehabilitation facility earlier this week after voluntarily staying even longer than 30 days in an effort to ensure that he would not compromise his sobriety in the future.

The performer previously entered rehab this past May after he relapsed while recovering from a recent foot surgery.

Back on his feet: Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is doing 'amazingly well' after successfully completing a rehabilitation program; he is seen in 2014

TMZ also reported that the singer's loved ones are 'excited' about the progress that he made in rehab.

Sources stated that the performer is at a 'healthy weight' and that his complexion was good.

The media outlet stated that Tyler was well aware of the potential consequences that a lapse in sobriety could carry.

It was also noted that his friends and family were fully supporting him throughout his continued recovery.

Supportive: TMZ also reported that the singer's loved ones are 'excited' about the progress that he made in rehab; he is seen in 2020

An announcement about the singer's relapse was previously made by the long-running rock band this past May.

The statement read: 'As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.'

They continued: 'We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.

'Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds.'

Letting everyone know: An announcement about the singer's relapse was previously made by the long-running rock band this past May

TMZ's sources stated that the singer would be more than ready to get back on stage in the near future.

Aerosmith was previously scheduled to start a series of shows in Las Vegas last month, although the appearances were cancelled.

The band's next show is scheduled to take place at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on September 4.

Their Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, will start on September 14 and run until December 11.

Making changes: Aerosmith was previously scheduled to start a series of shows in Las Vegas last month, although the appearances were cancelled; Tyler is seen with guitarist Joe Perry in 2020

Ready to go: TMZ's sources stated that the singer would be more than ready to get back on stage in the near future; he is pictured in April

Tyler has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past and opened up about his experiences during a previous interview with Haute Living.

He recalled: 'The early '80s were terrible, and drugs took us down. I was the first one to get treatment. There was a moment in '88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me.'

The singer went on to note that the unexpected occurrence eventually led to him making numerous positive changes in his life.

'Today, because of that moment…I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety,' he said.