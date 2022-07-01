ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon day five: Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson break new ground

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
British pair Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson took a step into the unknown on Friday and followed Novak Djokovic into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Norrie and Watson had never made the last-16 at a grand slam before but both came through tough tasks on paper in straight sets to keep four home players in the singles tournament at the All England Club.

Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur were among the top seeds to ease to wins on day five but Maria Sakkari suffered a shock loss to Tatjana Maria.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of Friday’s action.

Picture of the day

Cameron Norrie celebrates after reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time with a straight sets success over Steve Johnson (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Quote of the day

It wouldn’t be me if there wasn’t a bit of drama at the end.

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Venus versus Venus

Venus Williams made a triumphant return to Wimbledon on Friday night when she partnered with Jamie Murray to beat Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus in the mixed doubles. It was the 42-year-old’s first competitive appearance since August but a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 success means the five-time singles winner at the All England Club will be back in action again.

Katie Boulter blown away by Serena Williams-conqueror Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter’s fine Wimbledon run ended in disappointing fashion with a one-sided defeat by Harmony Tan in the third round. Boulter produced the best result of her career by upsetting last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova on Thursday but was unable to get into the match against Tan, who has built on her first-round victory over Serena Williams brilliantly and is through to the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time.
Australia vs England: Three bold changes Eddie Jones should make for second Test

England are one defeat away from surrendering their series to Australia after a dismal 30-28 loss in the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium where they crumbled in the final quarter.Here we look at three bold selections head coach Eddie Jones could make in an attempt to ignite a comeback.Henry Arundell for Joe Cokanasiga – wing View this post on Instagram A post shared by England Rugby (@englandrugby)The question of whether Henry Arundell’s try-scoring gifts would translate to the Test arena were...
Coco Gauff's Wimbledon challenge ended by Amanda Anisimova in all-American clash

Coco Gauff failed to make the fourth round for the first time at Wimbledon after she went down to fellow American Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court.French Open runner-up Gauff rose to prominence by making the last 16 at the All England Club in 2019 at the age of 15 with a run that included a victory over Venus Williams.Gauff also made the fourth round last year but could not handle the level of 20th seed Anisimova, who clinched a 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-1 win.Amazing Anisimova ​👏​Emotional scenes on Centre Court as @AnisimovaAmanda beats Coco Gauff 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100...
Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios set to return to Centre Court before Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep

Rafael Nadal returns to action on Day 8 at Wimbledon with the Spaniard up against Dutch player and 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp. There is plenty more to look forward to before that on Centre Court with Nick Kyrgios looking to put the bitter third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas and a $4,000 fine behind him when he faces the USA’s Brandon Nakashima.The last remaining Grand Slam winner in the women’s singles is Simona Halep and the Romanian, a champion here in 2019, battles fourth seed Paula Badosa, with the Spaniard able to match a career-best performance at a...
Rafael Nadal apologises to Lorenzo Sonego after heated exchange on Centre Court

Rafael Nadal apologised to opponent Lorenzo Sonego after a heated discussion at the net following the Spaniard’s three-set Centre Court win. The two-time Wimbledon champion was breezing into the fourth round until Sonego successfully managed to get the roof closed while he trailed 4-2 in the third set. The...
Tennis fans curious to know more about 'mysterious' British number one Norrie

Wimbledon spectators have said they are curious to know more about “mysterious” Cameron Norrie after he became the only British singles player to make it through to the fifth round. The 26-year-old home favourite is emerging from relative obscurity as team GB’s best hope for the championships after...
Iga Swiatek won't be hard on herself as winning streak ends at Wimbledon

World number one Iga Swiatek insisted she would not be hard on herself after her remarkable 37-match winning streak came to an end at Wimbledon. French Open winner Swiatek had not tasted defeat since February when she went down to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai but had no answer to Alize Cornet who claimed a 6-4 6-2 win on Court One.
Jamie Murray and Venus Williams beaten by British pair in mixed doubles epic

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles after losing a marathon second-round encounter to Britain’s Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett. The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16. O’Mara and Barnett finally converted...
Wimbledon week two: Britain's hopes ride on Cameron 'Nozza' Norrie

Britain’s hopes for week two of Wimbledon ride on Cameron Norrie as the only team GB singles player left in the tournament. Fans were buoyed by the 26-year-old’s exhilarating win on Sunday against his best friend on the tour, American Tommy Paul, after a week of gradual knockouts for British stars including Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray.
Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie says he feels 'at home' in UK after global upbringing

Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie has said his nickname is “Nozza” and he feels “at home” in the UK after living in several countries growing up. Johannesburg-born Norrie, 26, speaks with a Kiwi accent after growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, with his Welsh mother Helen and Scottish father David, and attending university in the US.
Wimbledon appealing WTA fine for banning Russians and Belarusians

The head of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts Wimbledon, said it has appealed a fine from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for banning Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament. The WTA has fined the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and the AELTC £620,000 and £207,000...
Britain's last Wimbledon hope Norrie 'deserves more attention'

Britain’s last hope at Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie, is “under the radar” and “deserves more attention”, according to fellow British player Heather Watson. Watson survived the longest of all the Britons in the women’s singles but lost her Centre Court game against Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Sunday.
Oscar Pistorius meets girlfriend's father in bid to seek parole

South African former track star Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he killed in 2013, as part of his parole process, the Steenkamp’s family lawyer said. Lawyer Tania Koen said in a text message that Pistorius and Barry Steenkamp met face-to-face on June...
