Poison Pulls Out Of Nashville Show At The Last Minute After Frontman Bret Michaels Hospitalized

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Fans who showed up to Nissan Stadium last night lookin’ for nothin’ but a good time were left disappointed and worried for the Bret Michaels after the band unexpectedly pulled out of the show in Nashville.

Poison was scheduled to perform as part of “The Stadium Tour” featuring Motley Crue and Def Leppard, along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act.

But minutes before the ’80s hair band was set to take the stage, it was announced that frontman Bret Michaels had been hospitalized in Nashville and the band would no longer be performing.

Other members of the group took the stage to break the news to disappointed fans, and Michaels later posted a statement to social media apologizing for having to pull out at the last minute:

“To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.

I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!”

TMZ later reported that Michaels may have had a bad reaction to medication related to COVID, and that the reaction may have been triggered due to Michaels’ diabetes.

Michaels didn’t say how long his recovery would take, but the next stop of the tour is tomorrow in Jacksonville, Florida so hopefully he’s good to go by then.