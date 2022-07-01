Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Elko County, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WIND...South-southwest sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon and early evening. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning and firework usage are not recommended.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO