Israel U19 1 England U19 3: Young Lions win Euros as Aston Villa starlets Chukwuemeka and Ramsey score in extra-time

By Tom Sheen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
HARRY KANE and Jack Grealish hailed England's Young Lions as they beat Israel to win the Under-19s European Championships.

Aston Villa pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey scored in the second half of the added period to seal a famous 3-1 win that needed extra-time.

England won the Under-19 Euros after a 3-1 win over Israel Credit: Reuters
Carney Chukwuemeka is mobbed by team-mates after his goal made it 2-1 Credit: Reuters
Aston Villa starlet Aaron Ramsey smashed home a late goal to seal the win Credit: Reuters

Grealish, who came through the same Bodymoor Heath academy as the matchwinners, tagged the Villa pair and wrote: "Get in there boys!! Massive well done to everyone involved!!!"

Kane later added: "Brilliant lads. Well done and enjoy the celebrations."

Oscar Gloch has put the Israelis in the lead just before half-time, with Man City defender Callum Doyle levelling on 52 minutes.

The Young Lions pushed for a winner late on but couldn't break their opposition's sturdy defence.

It went to extra-time and after a cagey first 15 minutes skipper Harvey Vale produced the bit of magic Ian Foster's side so needed.

The Chelsea whizkid - who made five first-team appearances for the Blues last season - delivered a perfect left-footed angled cross that beat all the Israeli defenders.

Giant midfielder Chukwuemeka bundled the ball home to send England into raptures.

The win was sealed late on when Man City striker Liam Delap, the son of long-throw legend Rory, had his late effort parried by keeper Tomer Tzarfati.

The ball dropped kindly to Ramsey, who smashed into an empty net.

Chukwuemeka said: "I'm buzzing!

"You dream of times like this, it's a dream come true to celebrate with the boys and [I'll] enjoy it while it lasts."

Man City defender Callum Doyle equalised for England Credit: Reuters

More Follows...

IN THIS ARTICLE
