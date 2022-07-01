ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Ordinaries’ Director Sophie Linnenbaum on ‘Mechanisms of Exclusion’

By Alissa Simon
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JlNR_0gSTRBVy00

Click here to read the full article.

Do you ever think about the narrative that governs your everyday life? You certainly will after watching the idiosyncratic German tragicomedy “The Ordinaries,” which fizzes with remake potential. For her debut feature, premiering in the main competition at Karlovy Vary, German director-writer Sophie Linnenbaum and her co-scripter Michael Fetter Nathansky create a high-concept, meta-cinema world that uses the process of filmmaking to deconstruct the power of the narratives and how they determine our thoughts and actions.

The basic idea for this world came early on to Linnenbaum, with the short “[Out of Fra]me” (2016), made while she attended Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf. She wondered what it must feel like to be outside the frame and not be seen, and that turned into the story of a lonely young man who finally finds the connections with a group of people with film defects such as “jumpcutters” or “wrongly cast.” She says, “These characters have stuck with me because they embody in such a simple way our mechanisms of exclusion.”

The Nuremberg-born, Berlin-based Linnenbaum came to film school as a mature directing student, after earning a diploma in psychology and working as a playwright. Her short fiction film “Pix” won the 2017 German Short Film Prize and her documentary “Stories of Dad” (2021) received several awards. She has also helmed episodes of several TV series. “The Ordinaries” is nominated for the 2022 New German Cinema Award at the Munich Film Festival where it will premiere just before Karlovy Vary. It also marks her graduation work. The Match Factory nabbed the international sales rights.

“The Ordinaries” centers on Paula (Fine Sendel), a simple Supporting Character, in a repressive three class-society, trying to prove that she deserves to be a Lead. She is at the top of her class at the Main Character School – but so far has failed in generating great emotional music. In search of a solution, she finds herself in the abyss of the cinematic world, on the fringes of the storyline and lost amongst the Outtakes.

They are many allegorical levels to the film, including a familiar “us vs. them,” but the so-called others are defined by filmic traits. Linnenbaum says: “Our society is a perpetuum mobile where the people above, need the people on the outskirts for economic exploitation. And they also always need the ones in between, those who hope to rise and fear to fall – they legitimize these toxic structures.”

The film’s diverse casting also speaks to Linnebaum’s point. She says: “Racism, sexism, classism, etc. are not accidental side effects of our society, but are the basis for mechanisms of exclusion and the exploitation that builds on them. In order to be part of the discourse and to co-determine the narratives, visibility is needed. This is what I believe, and this is what the film negotiates.”

The narrative’s three castes of character types are further defined by the film’s visual design, from costuming, lighting and framing to color vs. black-and-white. The Main Characters enjoy a bright, colorful world that seems perfect on the surface, but definitely contains shadows. Meanwhile, The Outtakes work as their dark mirror. Linnenbaum says: “It was important for us to find an appealing visual realization without aestheticizing their poverty. Between these two worlds we installed the buffer zone of our Supporting Characters.” Besides defining the different looks for the characters, Linnenbaum and her team – including production designers Josefine Lindner and Max Schönborn and costume designer Sophie Peters – worked intensively on how to visualize the boundaries between the three classes.

One of the film’s most enjoyable aspects are its loving references to movies from the golden age of Hollywood. Linnenbaum says: “To build a world that felt intuitively logical and fun, we tried to find images and narrative elements that felt like cultural common knowledge. So, the ‘amateur’ knowledge of what films should be like was sometimes even more important than any elaborate film knowledge. One aim was to try to make a film that works like a family film – enjoyable for film nerds and non-film nerds alike, and for adults and children.”

Linnenbaum is currently writing a series and scripting her next feature. She says: “I’m also looking forward to watching ‘The Ordinaries’ with an audience and hopefully be able to discuss how to change some storylines which are quite disturbing right now.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kakao Entertainment Unveils Film Version of ‘Solo Leveling’ Hit Web Animation

Click here to read the full article. Kakao Entertainment, part of Korean tech group Kakao, confirmed Monday that it is to produce a film version of “Solo Leveling,” a hit webtoon. The picture will be produced on its behalf by Japan’s A-1 Pictures (“Sword Art Online,” “The Seven Deadly Sins,” “Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Erased,” and “Your Lie in April”) with Nakashige Shunsuke directing. Music is to be scored by Sawano Hiroyuki (“Attack on Titan”). Some media have called it a series, but in email to Variety Kakao Entertainment described the adaptation as a “film” and as “a...
MOVIES
Variety

Sony Pictures Television International’s Senior VP of Global Unscripted Entertainment, Sarah Edwards, Departs (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Edwards, creative director and senior vice president of global unscripted entertainment at Sony Pictures Television International (SPT), has departed the company, Variety can confirm. Edwards stepped down last month with a view to taking a break for family reasons. However she will continue to independently consult on global formats, trading under a company called Edwards Power. Edwards joined SPT International in 2012 where she oversaw game shows including “The Weakest Link,” “Can’t Touch This” and “Take Me Out” as well as well expansion into new media, such as a partnership with chef and adventurer...
BUSINESS
Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Cover for Empire Magazine Revealed

Avatar: The Way of Water is getting a big promotional push in Empire Magazine – including a big new cover image! However, rather than going with Sam Worthington's Jake Sully or Zoe Saldana's Neytiri, Empire's Avatar 2 cover image reveals the first look at Kate Winslet's Ronal, a new Na'vi that we'll meet in the sequel. You can take a look at Empire's new cover for Avatar: The Way of Water, below:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liev Schreiber
epicstream.com

Lucy Lawless Breaks Silence on Surprising Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was home to several jaw-dropping cameos — from Professor Charles Xavier to Reed Richards that left MCU fans on the edge of their seats. However, did you know that the Phase 4 film also featured an interesting nod to one of television's most beloved heroes? And chances are, you probably didn't even notice it.
MOVIES
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#German
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix loses yet another iconic sci-fi series

Snowpiercer will end after the conclusion of its fourth season, it was confirmed over the weekend. The show was produced by US network TNT, but shown internationally on Netflix in every territory apart from the US and China. Snowpiercer is based on Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie of the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bret Michaels Confirms Hospitalization Due to ‘Unforeseen Medical Complication’

Click here to read the full article. Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that caused the band to pull out of a concert in Nashville on Thursday. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels posted on his Instagram account. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Smashes Nielsen Streaming Records With More Than 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has broken the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, according to the measurement company’s newly released streaming Top 10 records. The science fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5, which was Season 4 Volume 1’s first full week of availability, easily landing in the No. 1 position on the chart. Previously, “Tiger King” and “Ozark” were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. The premiere...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown and The Russo Brothers Are Teaming Up for New Netflix Film

After the huge success of Avengers: Endgame, The Russo Brothers have ventured into other projects outside the MCU with one of them being the upcoming action film The Gray Man which is set to be released soon on Netflix. Now, it looks like the duo has found their next project for the streamer and they are going to team up with one of the stars of their biggest show.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leads as U.K. June Box Office Soars to $116 Million

Click here to read the full article. The total U.K. and Ireland box office for June 2022 was £95.7 million ($116 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. May holdover “Top Gun: Maverick” was the top film of the month with £37.1 million, for a total of £65.3 million. The Tom Cruise vehicle is also the top grossing film of the year in the territory so far, 55% above “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” (£42 million), which is the fifth highest grosser of June with £2.4 million. The sequel is also Cruise’s highest-grossing film to date, and Paramount’s best...
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max Halts Originals in Parts of Europe in Major Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s post-merger growing pains and an eye-watering $3 billion cost-savings target are hitting its programming strategy in Europe, Variety can reveal. As the media conglomerate looks to recalibrate its streaming priorities, it will no longer produce originals for HBO Max in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey, and will also remove some content from its platform in order to free up licensing deals elsewhere. In a statement shared with Variety, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery said: “As we continue to work on combining HBO Max and discovery+...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth says he doesn’t want his children to become actors after Thor: Love and Thunder role

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his son and daughter are in new film Thor: Love and Thunder.However the Australian actor hopes they won’t enjoy the taste of acting too much, stating: “I don’t want them to be child stars.”The new film, from director Taika Waititi, is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film set to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.It will see Hemsworth return as the popular character alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy and Christian Bale, who is on villain duties.Speaking ahead of the film’s release, Hemsworth...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Review: A Romantic Costume Drama of Deftly Acted Charm

Click here to read the full article. “Mr. Malcolm’s List” has a scrumptious light charm. It’s a Regency romance set in London in 1818, where someone in the film is being fooled at every moment. The deceptions and symmetries are standard, but this is the kind of movie that rises or falls on whether the actors can carry the duplicity — and the innocence — aloft. And the actors here are marvelous: tart, stylish, emotionally vibrant, never more knowing than when they’re being duped. The film, directed with an alluring blend of badinage and upper-crust sensuality by Emma Holly Jones, is...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy