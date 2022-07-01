ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Laurel by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PERRY AND CENTRAL BREATHITT COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hardshell, or 10 miles southeast of Jackson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Decoy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford Heat Indices Near 100 Degrees Today The combination of hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s will result in heat indices around 100 degrees this afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities if possible, and check on the elderly and neighbors. Always check your backseats before locking your vehicle.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

