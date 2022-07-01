ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Minatare Campground, or near Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Moomaws Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Angora, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice and Melbeta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Converse; Crook; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 418 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CONVERSE CROOK GOSHEN NIOBRARA PLATTE WESTON
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niobrara THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NIOBRARA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska...and east central Wyoming.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY

