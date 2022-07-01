ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets’ Chris Bassitt placed on IL, reportedly for COVID-19

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MU6lz_0gSTQyMQ00

New York Mets right-hander Chris Bassitt was scratched from his Friday start and placed on the injured list with a non-injury hours before the contest with the visiting Texas Rangers.

Multiple outlets reported Bassitt was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Bassitt (6-5, 4.01 ERA) will be replaced on the mound by left-hander David Peterson. Bassitt beat the Miami Marlins on Saturday when he gave up three runs and six hits over seven innings.

Peterson is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) this season.

Also, right-hander Max Scherzer (oblique) told reporters that he will come off the injured list on Tuesday to start against the Cincinnati Reds. Scherzer threw 80 pitches in a rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Binghamton and struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits.

Scherzer was injured in a May 18 start against the Cardinals. He is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts after signing a three-year, $130 million deal as a free agent in the offseason.

–Field Level Media

Edwin Diaz continues to impress as Mets visit Reds

Closer Edwin Diaz has been the main constant this season for the New York Mets, who begin a three-game series against the host Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The Mets have struggled to score runs over the past week, but manager Buck Showalter knows the game is in control when he calls on Diaz.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportsnaut

