Somm TV to Debut ‘Auction Lot 288’ Exploring World’s Most Expensive Champagne

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Food and wine-focused digital service Somm TV has announced “Auction Lot 288,” a streaming movie about the world’s most expensive bottle of champagne, which will premiere on July 8.

“Auction Lot 288” will tell the story of the 1874 Perrier-Jouët, which was declared the most expensive champagne at the famed Christie’s of London auction house in both 1888 and 2021. Narrated by wine expert Shakera Jones, the film follows how the bottle was passed along seven generations of cellar masters, survived wars, stock market crashes and pandemics to become one of the rarest in the history of wine. Additionally, commentary from Perrier-Jouët cellar master Séverine Frerson, Christie’s wine auctioneer Charlie Foley, Christie’s head of wines Tim Tiptree will be featured, as well as footage from the 2021 auction.

Somm TV director of creative development Nadine Nettmann and founder/chief creative officer Jason Wise serve as producers.

“We are incredibly excited to share the story of the exceptionally rare, one-of-a-kind 1874 Perrier-Jouët with the world and are incredibly grateful to Perrier-Jouët and Christie’s of London for their cooperation and the unprecedented level of access they gave us,” Wise and Nettmann said. “This is so much more than the story of a bottle of champagne. It is a look into history through its incredible ability to survive and fascinate for almost 150 years.”

“We are thrilled to be sharing the story of the auction of our exceptionally rare Perrier-Jouët vintage 1874 with the world,” said Frerson. “The Somm team has meticulously documented the entire undertaking and has crafted a film that celebrates the unique wine legacy of our house, and the incredible history of this once in a lifetime bottle of champagne.”

Wise launched Somm TV in 2019. Among the streamer’s notable programming is the cooking and wine-pairing competition “Sparklers,” which was nominated for a James Beard award in 2022.

See a trailer for “Auction Lot 288” below.

