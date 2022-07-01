ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Where can you see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a guide

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing. Here’s where to see fireworks. Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info,...

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: July 3, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by State Sen. Shevrin Jones, State Rep. Chip LaMarca, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres and chair of Miami-Dade County’s Independent Civilian Panel Loreal Arscott. The...
July 4th Fireworks to light up South Florida

From Pembroke Pines to downtown Miami, this Fourth of July will be a return to normal after two years of lockdowns and virtual events. City of Pembroke Pines - Independence Day Celebration. Pembroke Pines welcomes both residents and guests for the Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4,...
This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The year-end grades are out for students in Miami-Dade and Broward, and it’s one of those good news-bad news situations for the first test results since students are back in the classroom full time. From COVID slide to significant new laws affecting students and...
Miami-Dade conducting sweeps of fireworks vendors ahead of July 4th holiday

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will be conducting safety sweeps at fireworks vendors across the county ahead of July 4th to ensure illegal fireworks are not sold. July 4th is one of three state-approved holidays where Floridians are allowed to use certain fireworks that can explode or become airborne. However, not all fireworks under that umbrella are legal to use on Independence Day. So Miami-Dade Fire officials suggest only purchasing fireworks from licensed vendors to make sure what you purchase is legal. They also recommend checking the packaging before you buy, as well as the expiration date. "Violations would be anywhere from broken packages, to fireworks that are expired, old, or they just look frail, not suitable for the public," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue safety specialist Ozzy Norat. Another rule of thumb is to always read the directions, even when using fireworks you are familiar with. "You know you look at this, and you're like 'oh, this is for kids, it's safe'. It is safe, and it's designed for kids, but it's still highly recommended to read the directions and follow them. As long as you do that, you're going to be safe," said Chris Pouridas, owner of Champion Fireworks.
Alexander Otaola wants to run for Miami-Dade County Mayor

YouTube sensation, influencer, actor, and political activist Alexander Otaola wants to run for Miami Dade County Mayor. Alexander Otaola, founder of the YouTube channel Hola Ota-Ola!, has announced that he plans to run for Mayor of Miami-Dade County. The influencer and content creator has played a central role in galvanizing Cuban Americans in Miami to vote for Trump and continues using his right-leaning beliefs to push his potential political career.
Miami’s Neighborhoods Offer More than the Beaches

In this neighborhood, a rooster strolls by buildings designed in Spanish Revival style. In front of the pastel-hued storefronts, vendors cut pieces of sugar cane with machetes, which passers-by purchase and chew to extract the sweet juice. In another neighborhood not far away, other kinds of foods tempt hungry shoppers....
Rare sawfish caught off Fort Lauderdale Beach

Imagine casually fishing in only 150 from the beach and catching a rare, 12.5 feet long sawfish. That is exactly what happen to a group of fishermen did this week while fishing off Fort Lauderdale beach. “We’ve caught a lot of fish over the years: marlin, sharks, tuna. That thing...
5 ways to plan a monsoon wedding in Miami

Celebrate your monsoon wedding in Miami with these foolproof tips and ideas. Ultimate guide to making the monsoon wedding of your dreams:. If you've seen Father of the Bride, you've probably seen how difficult it is to pull off a wedding in Miami's storm season. The monsoon season in Miami is one of the most intense, thanks to the tropical weather and intense thunderstorms. While you should always factor in weather forecasts before setting a date, nature is quite unpredictable, and storms can happen at any time. There's so much that goes into pulling off the perfect monsoon wedding in Miami.
Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Gardens in July

Make your mango dreams come true at Fairchild Tropical Gardens’ Mango Festival happening July 9-10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day mango festival showcases countless varieties of the fruit as well as plenty events and activities for everyone to enjoy such as cooking demos, tastings, a mango brunch, lectures, live music, lawn games, and more.
What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.Federal offices: Closed.County offices: Closed.County courts: Closed.Public schools: Closed.Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.Post offices: ClosedPublic libraries: Closed.Stock markets: Closed.Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.Public libraries: Closed.Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule.Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary. 
Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
"It's Tragic": Camillus House Beyond Capacity as Miami Rents Rise

Miami's skyrocketing rents and jaw-dropping home prices have many middle-class locals wondering if it's time to pack up and leave. But not everyone has that choice. Some lower-income residents are facing the harsh reality of ending up on the street, leaving Miami's most prominent homelessness assistance organization scrambling to help with limited resources.
Hectic holiday weekend full of delays, cancellations expected at MIA, FLL

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Travelers are being encouraged to arrive early and find an alternative to parking at South Florida airports ahead of what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend. Officials at Miami International Airport said its parking garages are essentially full. They’re encouraging passengers to use...
Tourists in Miami: 5 things you shoud know and not do

Tourists in Miami should make the most of their time in town with these tips and advice. Miami is one of the largest tourist destinations in the world, with an incredible landscape and entertainment opportunity for you to explore. For many tourists in Miami, however, there can be many things that are overwhelming and confusing and many scams that they can fall prey to.
Dog of the Week: Jackson is a Perfect Gentleman

Jackson is the perfect gentleman. This black and white American Staffordshire Terrier obeys commands and has excellent manners. According to Broward County Animal Care, Jackson is five-years-old and weighs 55 pounds. He was found as a stray in Hollywood and arrived at the shelter in January. This pup loves going out with volunteers and enjoys taking long walks in the park.
Stolen car found underwater in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami-Dade County canal. Officers were alerted to the vehicle in the Kendale Lakes neighborhood on Sunday, near Southwest 56th Street and 127th Avenue. According to police, the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
