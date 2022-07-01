ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker announces electric vehicle rebate program

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fcVz_0gSTP9uB00

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – People from Illinois could soon get rebates for buying an electric vehicle.

“The Illinois EPA is pleased to offer this new rebate program to Illinois residents, further encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles in Illinois and reducing vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases,” said Director Kim. “Emissions from vehicles continue to be one of the largest sources of air pollution in Illinois, particularly in metropolitan areas.”

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

A press release from Illinois says people can complete an application for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program here . Applications for the first funding round are being accepted starting July 1 and must be postmarked on or before September 30. Illinoisans that buy an all-electric passenger vehicle on or after July 1 are eligible to apply for a rebate. The following rebate amounts are:

  • As of July 1, a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.
  • As of July 1, 2026, a $2,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.
  • As of July 1, 2028, a $1,500 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.
  • A $1,500 rebate is available for the purchase of an electric motorcycle.

The press release says to be eligible for a rebate, the vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended-range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program. Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

  • The buyer must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.
  • The vehicle must be bought from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.
  • Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.
  • The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.
  • The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.
  • The buyer must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.
  • The buyer must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.
  • Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.
Illinois to pause taxes on gas, groceries, school supplies starting Friday

Reports say Illinois EPA will prioritize the review of applications from low-income buyers and give rebates accordingly. Low-income is defined as households whose income does not exceed 80 percent of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A webpage has been established for Illinois’ EV Rebate Program here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

How local consumers are reacting to Illinois Family Relief Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Cars
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Illinoisans
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State tax breaks on gas, groceries and property taxes go into effect for Illinois residents

The Illinois Family Relief Plan, which Governor JB Pritzker says will provide relief on grocery, gas and property taxes, went into effect Friday for Illinois residents. The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get […] The post State tax breaks on gas, groceries and property taxes go into effect for Illinois residents appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
IRS
WAND TV

Illinois AG - Peoples Gas enter consent decree

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a consent order this week with Peoples Gas over a natural gas leak into the Mahomet Aquifer that reached nearby residents’ private wells. It resolves a lawsuit into a 2016 leak from an underground storage facility. Residents...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County returns to High Community Level for COVID-19

After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois law enforcement officials unveil illegal gun tracing technology

A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana laws taking effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion. Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana. HB1004: Amends and updates certain terms involving […]
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy