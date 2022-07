Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s summer, and that means that we’ve got one thing on our mind: tomatoes. Summer is the best time of year for tomatoes, and even the ones you get at the grocery store taste sweeter and more complex when they’re actually in season — go figure. One of the best ways to enjoy the simple beauty of summer tomatoes is in a caprese salad, but what if you’ve had one too many capreses...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO