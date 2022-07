INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Buchanan County have released more information about a crash that took place on Monday evening. At around 7:45 p.m. on June 27, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, located south of Independence. Deputies believe, following an investigation, that a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling southbound lost control, spinning sideways and colliding with a northbound 2021 Can-Am Defender all-terrain vehicle. Both vehicles ended up on the side of the road with significant damage, with the ATV on its side.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO