Monica Mancuso is Rotary Citizen of the Year

Katherine Cary Rochel Rentrop, affectionately known as Cary, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 91 on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Cary was born on October 5, 1930 in Patterson and was the third of six children born to the union of Howard and Margaret Rochel. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who enjoyed cooking, working in her yard, and family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving, which was hosted in the family home for over 50 years. Ms. Cary worked for years at Patterson State Bank, from which she retired many years ago. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her warm, charming personality. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.

PATTERSON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO