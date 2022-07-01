ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Monica Mancuso is Rotary Citizen of the Year

 2 days ago

Monica Mancuso, Ph.D, was named the Morgan City Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year at its annual banquet Thursday at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. The Morgan City Rotary Club awarded. Mancuso with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award. A Paul Harris Fellow is recognized as having service to the...

BRCC, Shiloh Baptist Church, Mayor’s Office create new education plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, July 5, Baton Rouge Community College and the Mayor’s Office will announce the release of a new initiative for students. Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Reverend Fred Smith of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will attend a press conference with BRCC to announce an educational initiative at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Current and former Louisiana jail inmates earn diplomas

Graduates’ caps and gowns replaced prison uniforms as 14 current and three former inmates at the Lafourche Parish jail received diplomas. Two graduated from college, one with a bachelor’s and the other with an associate’s degree. Fifteen others, including three former inmates, received their high school equivalency diplomas.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Jaguar Nation says goodbye to President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton’s time at Southern University was celebrated on Thursday. Dr. Ray L Belton, served the institution for more than 35 years and Thursday was Belton’s last official day as President-Chancellor. President Belton says, “I always enjoy the opportunity to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATHERINE CARY ROCHEL RENTROP

Katherine Cary Rochel Rentrop, affectionately known as Cary, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 91 on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Cary was born on October 5, 1930 in Patterson and was the third of six children born to the union of Howard and Margaret Rochel. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who enjoyed cooking, working in her yard, and family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving, which was hosted in the family home for over 50 years. Ms. Cary worked for years at Patterson State Bank, from which she retired many years ago. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her warm, charming personality. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.
PATTERSON, LA
SANDRA LEONA SMITH

Sandra Leona Smith, 62, a native and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, June 26, 2022. No public services will be held. She is survived by a daughter, Natasha Smith of New Orleans; two grandchildren; father, Hilliard Smith Jr. of Patterson; siblings, Hilliard Smith III of Florida, Mark. Smith, Bobbie Ruffin,...
PATTERSON, LA
JESSE STROUD JR.

Jesse Stroud Jr., 64, a native of Houston and resident of Troy, New York and Patterson, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Ochsner Baptist. He is survived by siblings, Ara Butler of Alexandria, Virginia, Micheal Calias of Houston, Brenda Williams and Tina Stroud, both of Patterson, and Shannon Stroud of Troy, New York; and a host of other relatives.
PATTERSON, LA
Landry-Laverne to wed

Ronnie Bailey Jr. and Skyla Laverne of Morgan City wish to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Alyssa Danea Laverne, to Dylan Gabriel Landry, son of Jason Landry and Kelly Wiggins of Morgan City. The wedding will take place at 6 p.m. July 9 at Nico Bella in Morgan City.
MORGAN CITY, LA
New Iberia Haunts: A Paranormal Experience

Are you curious about the things that go bump in the night? If you are, then you are probably tuning in this week for Part Two of my series on the local haunts of New Iberia, to find out what happened during our investigation last week at The Sliman Theater with Louisiana Spirits.
NEW IBERIA, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of June 23-30

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of June 23-30: Whitney Ard, 28, 8508 Greenwell Springs, Baton Rouge was charged w/ (2 counts) Theft;. Shannon Covington, 38, 13393 Bourgeois Rd, Gonzales was charged w/ Theft of Motor Vehicle, and arrested pursuant to 4 bench warrants;. Benjamin McNeal,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
EDNA MAE BROWN-MINGO

Edna Mae Brown-Mingo, 79, a native and resident of Morgan City, LA, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation of Mor-gan City. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Zorah Baptist Church 604 in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Major upgrades coming to Highway 30 in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — One highway in Ascension Parish is getting a major upgrade after getting millions of dollars from the legislature. “The sooner they do it, the better we’ll be,” stated longtime Gonzales resident Annie Hall. Hall is ready for the improvements coming to Highway 30.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Repairs got complicated, but power restored in Morgan City

The work, 100 feet in the air and in the dark, took longer than expected, but repairs on a major Morgan City power line were complete and a citywide blackout ended by 5:40 a.m., Mayor Lee Dragna said. in a Facebook post Friday. The blackout began at midnight. Officials said...
Baton Rouge engineering firm acquires another Baton Rouge engineering firm

Forte and Tablada, a Baton Rouge surveying and engineering firm, has acquired Boyd Holmes Engineering, a company that specializes in designing urban and rural bridges throughout Louisiana. In a news release, Forte and Tablada said Boyd Holmes Engineering has worked for 20 years with local municipalities and the Louisiana Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BR General latest local victim of hackers

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General Hospital is dealing with a disruption in their computer system after a hacker was able to breach their security. The hospital can still take new patients, but ambulances will not be transporting them to that hospital. Brad Harris, a spokesman for Baton Rouge EMS,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

