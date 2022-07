After weeks of rumors, the Hawks and Spurs finally came to a deal that sent Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. Travis Schlenk’s primary goal of the offseason was to find a running mate for Trae Young, and before free agency even opened, that box was checked. It didn’t come without a high cost, though. The Hawks are sending three first-round picks to the Spurs return, and San Antonio can also swap picks with Atlanta in 2026.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO