Like everything, bats play an essential role in our ecosystem. They eat insects, pollinate plants, and spread seeds. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), they are also the most common source of human rabies in the United States. If bitten by an infected bat, people and animals can get rabies. You cannot tell if a bat has rabies just by looking at it. Bats also have very small teeth, so you may not even notice you’ve been bitten.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO