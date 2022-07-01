ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel experts: Orlando considered country's top destination for Fourth of July weekend

By Kelsi Thorud
Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is the top destination in the country for people traveling this Fourth of July weekend. WESH 2 went down to International Drive to see how things are going and how local attractions are preparing for the crowds. The Fourth of July weekend is underway...

disneyfoodblog.com

ANOTHER Airline Will Offer Nonstop Flights to Orlando Soon

If you live in the U.S., you have a few options: you can fly or you can drive. However, if you live in Europe, you pretty much HAVE to fly, but at least there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to airlines. Now, though, ANOTHER airline will soon offer flights from Europe to Orlando.
piratesandprincesses.net

Should You Get the Chicken and Waffles from Cletus?

Would you buy chicken from a guy named Cletus? What if his full name was Cletus Delroy Montfort Bigglesworth Spuckler? If you are a fan of the Simpson animated franchise, then you have heard of Cletus. In the wonderful world of theme parks, Cletus’ Chicken Shack will sell you several varieties of chicken. At Universal Studios Florida, this chicken stand exists within the large food court Fast Food Boulevard. This food court draws large crowds, especially at lunch time. Mobile ordering is available. However, Universal Orlando often experiences glitches with their mobile ordering system-so be prepared if choosing that option.
townandtourist.com

11 Best Beaches Near Orlando For Families (With Endless Activities)

Florida is well known for its sunny shoreline and year-round beach weather. This state contains 825 miles of sandy beaches, which is plenty of space to accommodate the millions of people that visit these beaches each year. Orlando is located right in the middle of the state, so many of...
fox35orlando.com

Busy 4th of July travel weekend kicks off with hundreds of delayed flights in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There have been hundreds of delayed flights at Orlando International Airport to kick off the busy Fourth of July travel weekend. As of Friday night, there were around 350 delayed flights at Orlando International Airport. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says most of the delays have been due to lightning and weather, but other things can factor in like mechanical issues, crew rotations, and unruly passengers.
fox35orlando.com

No hangovers here! Orlando's first alcohol-free bar to open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Booze-free bars have become a trend and Orlando is getting in on it. Now open in Ivanhoe Village, The Bandbox is delivering alcohol-free fun to The City Beautiful. The spirit-free speakeasy is themed after the roaring 1920s "where you can dodge the Buttons and skip the Hooch with a robust menu of non-alcoholic craft cocktails, beer & wine."
BoardingArea

Why People Clap When Their Plane Lands: The Real (And Not-So-Real) Reasons

Whether you’ve been flying for 45 minutes or 4.5 hours, it invariably happens…the plane lands and at least one person claps. When the pandemic was diminishing and people were flying again, we noticed more folks were clapping when we landed. But that could almost make sense, since so many were just so happy they could fly again. But what about before Covid (B.C.?)
centralfloridalifestyle.com

MCO is Expanding. Sweet Victory!

Just a few weeks ago, the Chamber had the pleasure of hosting trustees to a luncheon at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk, featuring guest speaker Kevin Thibault, CEO of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (owner of Orlando International Airport) and former Florida Secretary of Transportation. Coincidentally, as I write this article, I am sitting at the Delta Lounge in Terminal B at Orlando International Airport; MCO to my fellow travelers.
WESH

Port Canaveral hosts beautiful Fourth of July fireworks show

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fourth of July celebrations are already underway across Central Florida. That includes a big fireworks show Saturday in Brevard County. After the early evening light rain faded away, the festivities for the annual Port Canaveral "Smoke on the Water, Fire in the Sky" fireworks show began.
fox35orlando.com

SeaWorld offers free admission to military veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. - Veterans and their families can receive free admission to SeaWorld Orlando, and discounted tickets to Discovery Cove. The promotions are part of the theme park's Waves of Honor program. Through July 10, military veterans can receive one complimentary single-day ticket to SeaWorld and three guests tickets. Up...
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
orlandomagazine.com

11 Great Neighborhoods: Lake Nona South

Since Tavistock Group acquired the 600-acre Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in 1996, the company has prioritized health, education and technology while developing the community. Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar says every nook and cranny of the neighborhood was considered to ensure these things were embedded in Lake Nona life. The community offers free fitness classes to residents, a bike-sharing program, a community garden and 44 miles of trails. In fact, 40 percent of Lake Nona’s 11,000 acres is green space. It’s also home to the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus, which offers free lessons for children 10 and under, as well as adult programs and high-performance training. “If you get that mix of health and wellbeing, education and technology right, what naturally falls out of it is inspiring human beings,” he says. The community is packed with gathering spots, Boxi Park being one of the most popular, with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people visiting on a weekend evening, Thakkar says. The open-air park contains several restaurants operating out of repurposed shipping containers, a stage for live music and a playground. Like Chicago’s striking artwork The Bean, some of Lake Nona’s art structures exist to give it a sense of place. Greeting residents at the entrance to the Lake Nona Town Center is Disco, an eye-opening 35-foot-tall Labrador Retriever made of reflective stainless steel. “Lake Nona’s best friend” was designed by JEFRE, a local artist. Another community landmark is The Beacon, a six-story column displaying art and interactive images, such as snow falling during Lake Nona’s winter celebration.
FitnessVolt.com

2022 Orlando Pro Results and Recap

The 2022 Orlando Pro took place on July 2, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Competitors from Men’s Open bodybuilding took to the stage looking to earn the invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s 2022 season of bodybuilding is underway with athletes gathering from around the world,...
orlandoweekly.com

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp

Can you think of a better way to spend a summer afternoon than absolutely housing a hot dog or two?. We went to the people for the best spot to get the people's lunch, pulling the top 20 hot dog places in Orlando according to Yelp. Check them out below.
