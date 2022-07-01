ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prone to motion sickness? Here's what's being done to allow you to experience virtual reality

By David Louie
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

We keep hearing about the Metaverse, which includes a world of games and entertainment created by virtual reality . But the immersive experience and the use of headsets are preventing some people from using this fast emerging technology because of motion sickness.

Virtual reality (VR) is already a $16 billion a year industry, used for training of oil and gas workers and pilots. The potential for explosive growth lies in consumers donning VR headsets for entertainment and games if they can overcome a hurdle.

A major problem for this industry is motion sickness. It's estimated one-third of all people do suffer from it. So how do they address that?

"I've had motion sickness when I've done VR, and sometimes it has occurred right after getting out or sometimes a couple of hours later," acknowledged Adrian Steckel, CEO of The VOID, which creates virtual reality experiences. He doesn't want motion sickness to take away from believing what they're seeing and feeling.

"Sometimes people forget that, and your head or your eyes get ahead of the body, and that doesn't work," said Steckel. The VOID is working with XCOM Labs and headset maker HTC on multiple fronts -- by improving the refresh rate of video so it's smooth, widening the field of vision and eliminating the time lag between body movements and what's displayed.

"Everywhere in the system, there were just little bits of delay injected, and what we learned from that is you have to go into the system, find every place that there's delay and optimize it out," said Paul Jacobs, CEO of XCOM Labs. The goal is to remove the sickness barrier. That would open virtual reality experiences to all consumers and provide even more opportunities to the hundreds of companies working in the Metaverse, who showcased their technology at the Augmented World Expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

"The amount of advances I've seen here at this show and what I've seen today are significant, even over just the last 12 months ago. So at least we're on the right track," said Tim Bajarin, analyst at Creative Strategies. Research indicates women and children under 12 are the most prone to motion sickness.

Good News Network

Virtual Reality Glasses Displaying Exercise Give Similar Effects to Those Who Can’t Move

Previous research has described how virtual training produces acute cognitive and neural benefits. Building on those results, a new study suggests that a similar virtual training can also reduce psychosocial stress and anxiety. Physical exercise benefits our overall well-being. But for some—such as neurological patients, people suffering from cardiovascular disease,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

Why can't you remember being born, learning to walk or saying your first words? What scientists know about 'infantile amnesia'

Whenever I teach about memory in my child development class at Rutgers University, I open by asking my students to recall their very first memories. Some students talk about their first day of pre-K; others talk about a time when they got hurt or upset; some cite the day their younger sibling was born. Despite vast differences in the details, these memories do have a couple of things in common: They’re all autobiographical, or memories of significant experiences in a person’s life, and they typically didn’t happen before the age of 2 or 3. In fact, most people can’t remember...
SCIENCE
CNET

Why We Dream and What It Means, According to Sleep Experts

We all know why we sleep: to regulate our metabolism, brain function and give our bodies the chance to rest. It's harder to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially when you dream of something outlandish like riding a giant goldfish through a marshmallow world (true story).
SCIENCE
shefinds

What Really Happens When You Use Your Phone Before Bed? We Asked A Sleep Expert

As we live in the digital era, there’s no denying that one of the things you most likely can’t live without is your cellphone. You use it to read the news, to connect with people on social media, to communicate with your loved ones, and more. Let’s be real: checking your mobile phone is probably the first thing you do when you get up in the morning and the last thing you do before you go to bed at night. (We can totally relate!)
CELL PHONES
Salon

ADHD doesn't just affect young people — and it's not something that's just caused by technology

When you think about Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), what sort of person do you picture in your head? Do imagine a child or a teenager, a vision no doubt informed by the spike in diagnoses in kids these past few years? Do you picture a boy, perhaps intuiting that males are four times more likely than females to be diagnosed with the disorder? Or do you picture a woman in the bucolic English countryside, raising her children along with an assortment of animals and vegetables? Why not?
MENTAL HEALTH
