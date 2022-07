OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island says a person has died in a drowning Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, on Sunday, the Oak Island Fire Department, Police Department, and Water Rescue were all dispatched to the Beach Access Location at 25th Pl E, in response to reports of a swimmer in distress. Within minutes, responders arrived to find 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC had been pulled to shore and was being administered CPR by bystanders.

OAK ISLAND, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO