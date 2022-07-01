ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After the Weather with Spencer Christian

By Spencer Christian
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cP3h8_0gSTNtU400 From ABC7 News, Spencer Christian relies on his more than 50 years as a broadcast journalist and weathercaster to bring you conversations from unique perspectives.

From difficult dialogue on race relations and climate change, to amusing anecdotes and deeply personal revelations, Spencer and his guests will explore a wide range of topics.

The goal is to engage with interesting people and find out what's really on their minds--to hear their stories and learn about their journeys.

Listen to the latest episode below, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

EPISODES COMING SOON

