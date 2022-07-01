ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire expands Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults

By Adam Sexton
Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. — After years of debate at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire is expanding Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults. Supporters said the move is a win-win for public health and taxpayers over the long term. Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law Friday a...

NH Business: What's being done to fix New Hampshire's health care shortage?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a widespread and skyrocketing shortage of health care workers in NH, but what’s being done to fix it?. Fred Kocher sits down with Paula Smith, director of Southern New Hampshire Area Health and Margaret Franckhauser, director of Aging Services at the Community Health Institute, to discuss how New Hampshire is addressing the health care workforce shortage.
Abortion providers in New Hampshire see uptick in patients from other states

CONCORD, N.H. — Abortion providers in New Hampshire say they're already seeing an uptick in patients after several states banned or severely restricted abortions. Officials with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said they're seeing an influx of patients coming in from out of the state, but the possibility of prosecution looms in what's become a legal battlefield.
In huge step forward, Maine expands full dental care to over 200,000 people

Beginning on July 1, over 200,000 low-income adults in Maine gained access to comprehensive oral health coverage, the result of a multi-year campaign by advocates that culminated in the state legislature and Gov. Janet Mills taking action in 2021 to close the longstanding benefits gap. As part of the state...
Newly signed laws in Vermont and how they can affect you

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Newly signed laws in Vermont have officially taken effect. Some expand equality for Vermonters. Others increase mental health services in schools and also in place, new regulations for those looking to purchase firearms. Leaving lingering questions from some retailers like Jim Dattilio, owner of Dattilio's Guns...
Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
New Hampshire Marine Patrol ask Granite Staters to take caution on water

State officials are asking Granite Staters to take caution while out enjoying the water. The marine patrol's annual report said there were 105,000 boats registered in New Hampshire in 2021. During the year, officers responded to over 2,200 calls for service including 39 accidents, 49 water rescues, four deaths and...
Over 500,000 Massachusetts children to receive Pandemic EBT benefits this summer

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that Massachusetts has received federal approval to continue providing Pandemic EBT food benefits to households through summer 2022. P-EBT is a child nutrition program created during the public health emergency to promote increased food security for students and children who missed school or could not attend childcare due to COVID-19. Summer P-EBT benefits are estimated to provide continued food assistance for the families of approximately 400,000 school-age children, as well as 109,000 children under age six in households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. This additional support will bring $200 million of federal funds into the Commonwealth.
New Hampshire Bulletin: Energy and Trash

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss the energy cost situation, landfill siting, and recycling. More from her at https://newhampshirebulletin.com.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury a Body in Your Yard?

One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.
New Hampshire governor, law enforcement warn of increasing danger of fentanyl

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are sounding the alarm over new developments in the fight against illegal drugs. Flanked by law enforcement and health officials Thursday morning, Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire's fight against illegal drugs has taken a drastic turn in the last few months, with fentanyl increasingly being added to other drugs.

