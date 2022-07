Those who knew and loved Chesterfield Firefighter Alicia Monahan prepared to lay her to rest Thursday after taking part in a cross-state processional to honor her. First responders and police brought her body back starting in North Carolina in what has been an emotional week. Monahan died Saturday, June 25 while off-duty teaching a swift water rescue training course in the Nantahala River in North Carolina.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO