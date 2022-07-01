Tigers' Michael Pineda: Activated, starting Friday

Kuhl didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-5 victory over Arizona, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in five innings. Kuhl permitted a single run through four innings but encountered trouble in the fifth when David Peralta brought home four runs with a grand slam. The 29-year-old departed facing a 5-0 deficit, but Colorado was able to rally and erase a potential fourth loss in five turns. Aside from Monday's shutout of the Dodgers, Kuhl has surrendered 16 runs over his last 19.1 innings, though his ERA is still a solid 3.83 thanks in part to the recent gem. He's currently slated for a rematch with Zac Gallen and Arizona next weekend.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO