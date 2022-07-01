Orioles' Trey Mancini: Not starting Friday

Bednar (back) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Brewers. Bednar pitched for the first time since June 25 and was immediately inserted back into the ninth-inning role with a four-run lead. However, things didn't go according to plan from there, and he was pulled before he could record the final out of the game. It remains to be seen whether the poor performance was caused primarily by rust, or it's an indication that he's still not at full health. If Bednar becomes unavailable for an extended amount of time, Yerry De Los Santos appears to be the next man up for saves.

