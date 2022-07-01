ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Not starting Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mancini is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Rich...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Report: Yankees looking for outfield support at deadline, Orioles could be partner

The New York Yankees can no longer justify rolling with Joey Gallo this season after another horrible month. In June, Gallo hit a putrid .138 with a 26.3% on base rate. On the season, Gallo hosts a .165 average with a 27.6% on-base rate, nine homers, and 18 RBIs. Gallo hasn’t hit a homer since June 17, nine consecutive games. In fact, he’s currently on a nine-game hitless streak, one of his worst stretches of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Surrenders five runs in no-decision

Kuhl didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-5 victory over Arizona, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in five innings. Kuhl permitted a single run through four innings but encountered trouble in the fifth when David Peralta brought home four runs with a grand slam. The 29-year-old departed facing a 5-0 deficit, but Colorado was able to rally and erase a potential fourth loss in five turns. Aside from Monday's shutout of the Dodgers, Kuhl has surrendered 16 runs over his last 19.1 innings, though his ERA is still a solid 3.83 thanks in part to the recent gem. He's currently slated for a rematch with Zac Gallen and Arizona next weekend.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Won't return this season

DeSclafani (ankle) said Sunday that he's out for the season, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. DeSclafani underwent right ankle surgery June 12 and will require another procedure to set a tendon in his ankle in place next Tuesday. The right-hander will require 4-5 months to recover, so it seems likely that he'll be able to return to the field for spring training in 2023. DeSclafani posted a 9.95 ERA and 2.05 WHIP in 19 innings over five starts this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Not starting Friday

Machado will sit Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Machado missed nine straight games with an ankle issue before returning to action Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts. The Padres seemingly don't want him starting on back-to-back days immediately after his return, so it will be Ha-Seong Kim who starts at third base Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives seven stitches

Bogaerts (thigh) is considered day-to-day after receiving seven stitches Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Bogaerts was diagnosed with a left thigh laceration after being spiked on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the issue was apparently severe enough to require stitches. However, it seems as though he could avoid a trip to the injured list since he's being labeled as day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Designated for assignment

Mayfield was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sunday. Mayfield was sent down by the Angels on June 19, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the team traded for Touki Toussaint on Sunday. Over 24 Triple-A appearances this year, Mayfield has slashed .200/.255/.340 with two homers, 14 RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Struggles in return

Bednar (back) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Brewers. Bednar pitched for the first time since June 25 and was immediately inserted back into the ninth-inning role with a four-run lead. However, things didn't go according to plan from there, and he was pulled before he could record the final out of the game. It remains to be seen whether the poor performance was caused primarily by rust, or it's an indication that he's still not at full health. If Bednar becomes unavailable for an extended amount of time, Yerry De Los Santos appears to be the next man up for saves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Rejoins major-league roster

Sears was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre on Sunday. Sears was optioned less than a week ago, but the Yankees are allowed to bring him back since they are placing a player on the injured list (Ron Marinaccio) in the corresponding move. The 26-year-old Sears hasn't pitched at any level since his June 28 outing against Oakland, so he will be available for multiple innings behind Jordan Montgomery on Sunday. Sears has impressed with a spotless ERA and eight strikeouts against four walks in his first four major-league appearances (12.2 innings).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Scans negative

Kimbrel (back) underwent scans that came back negative after exiting Sunday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. While Kimbrel doesn't appear to be dealing with a significant injury after being hit by a comebacker Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said that the right-hander will be unavailable for a few days. Kimbrel has displayed some inconsistency recently, but Roberts said that he's "not even considering" removing the 34-year-old from the closer's role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Wyatt Mills: Joins big club

Mills was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. The right-hander was acquired from Seattle earlier in the week in the Carlos Santana trade, and he will now join the major-league team after just one appearance with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate. Mills pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings with the Mariners earlier this season. He will start off low on the ladder with Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

