Houston, TX

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Remains out Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Alvarez (head) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Angels, Danielle Lerner...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts calling out AL East is an insult to Yankees

If this is Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ logic, then how is the AL East not the best division in Major League Baseball?. On Tuesday, New York Yankees fans (among many others) were up in arms about Roberts’ comments claiming the NL West is tops in the sport. It was odd to take a shot at the AL East because it feels like fuel for the opposition later down the road. But hey, not our problem!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant only wants to play for Heat if Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry remain in Miami, per report

As the Brooklyn Nets attempt to trade Kevin Durant for something resembling fair value, they not only need to contend with the teams they are negotiating with, but Durant himself. He has offered two teams, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, as preferred destinations. Here's where things get complicated: Durant reportedly only wants to go to the Heat if most of their team is kept intact.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Yankees stop Astros' attempt to steal home on bizarre play

Houston’s Kyle Tucker was thrown out Thursday night when he tried to steal home while New York Yankees starter Luis Severino tinkered with his malfunctioning PitchCom device. Alex Bregman had just hit a two-run double to put Houston up 2-0, and Tucker was on third with two outs in...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Surrenders five runs in no-decision

Kuhl didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-5 victory over Arizona, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in five innings. Kuhl permitted a single run through four innings but encountered trouble in the fifth when David Peralta brought home four runs with a grand slam. The 29-year-old departed facing a 5-0 deficit, but Colorado was able to rally and erase a potential fourth loss in five turns. Aside from Monday's shutout of the Dodgers, Kuhl has surrendered 16 runs over his last 19.1 innings, though his ERA is still a solid 3.83 thanks in part to the recent gem. He's currently slated for a rematch with Zac Gallen and Arizona next weekend.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros promote top catching prospect Korey Lee for MLB debut

The Astros are promoting catching prospect Korey Lee to make his major league debut, as was first reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26. Backup catcher Jason Castro is headed to the 10-day injured list with left knee discomfort. To clear space for Lee on the 40-man roster, lefty reliever Blake Taylor is being transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Won't return this season

DeSclafani (ankle) said Sunday that he's out for the season, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. DeSclafani underwent right ankle surgery June 12 and will require another procedure to set a tendon in his ankle in place next Tuesday. The right-hander will require 4-5 months to recover, so it seems likely that he'll be able to return to the field for spring training in 2023. DeSclafani posted a 9.95 ERA and 2.05 WHIP in 19 innings over five starts this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Receives seven stitches

Bogaerts (thigh) is considered day-to-day after receiving seven stitches Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Bogaerts was diagnosed with a left thigh laceration after being spiked on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the issue was apparently severe enough to require stitches. However, it seems as though he could avoid a trip to the injured list since he's being labeled as day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Demoted, could return Thursday

The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Though Wilson was sent back to the minors after striking out four and allowing two earned runs over six innings en route to capturing a win in Saturday's 7-4 triumph over the Brewers, he shouldn't have to wait long before rejoining the big club. According to Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that the demotion won't preclude Wilson from rejoining the big club Thursday, when the Pirates will need to break in a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with the Reds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Struggles in return

Bednar (back) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Brewers. Bednar pitched for the first time since June 25 and was immediately inserted back into the ninth-inning role with a four-run lead. However, things didn't go according to plan from there, and he was pulled before he could record the final out of the game. It remains to be seen whether the poor performance was caused primarily by rust, or it's an indication that he's still not at full health. If Bednar becomes unavailable for an extended amount of time, Yerry De Los Santos appears to be the next man up for saves.
PITTSBURGH, PA

