Tigers' Alex Faedo: Optioned, slated for doubleheader

Long allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings during Sunday's 13-4 loss to the White Sox. Long covered the most outs of the six pitchers the Giants used Sunday. He allowed a three-run double to Gavin Sheets in the fifth inning after taking over for Sean Hjelle, but Long was otherwise strong in his longest outing since June 15. The southpaw has yet to cover more than three innings in a major-league outing this year, and he threw 31 of 45 pitches for strikes Sunday. Long has a 1.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 17 appearances (five starts). He could be a candidate to join the Giants' rotation, at least until Jakob Junis (hamstring) is activated, after Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of the season Sunday. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't officially disclosed the Giants' pitching plans for the next time the fifth starter's spot comes up in the rotation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO