Detroit, MI

Tigers' Alex Faedo: Optioned, slated for doubleheader

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Faedo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports....

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez's beef with Amir Garrett continues, and it sure is fun

There's a lot of disdain between Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez and Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett. The beef continued Saturday. The rivalry dates to May 2019, when Báez didn't approve of Garrett's strikeout celebration. Báez, then with the Chicago Cubs, and Garrett, then with the Cincinnati Reds, jawed at each other and had to be...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Surrenders five runs in no-decision

Kuhl didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-5 victory over Arizona, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in five innings. Kuhl permitted a single run through four innings but encountered trouble in the fifth when David Peralta brought home four runs with a grand slam. The 29-year-old departed facing a 5-0 deficit, but Colorado was able to rally and erase a potential fourth loss in five turns. Aside from Monday's shutout of the Dodgers, Kuhl has surrendered 16 runs over his last 19.1 innings, though his ERA is still a solid 3.83 thanks in part to the recent gem. He's currently slated for a rematch with Zac Gallen and Arizona next weekend.
DENVER, CO
Detroit, MI
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard to make college commitment Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard rates as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, and he'll be choosing between some big names when he makes his college commitment on Friday live at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson batting seventh for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Spencer Torkelson as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torkelson will bat seventh and cover first base for the Tigers after a game off. Kody Clemens will move to second base and Jonathan Schoop will catch a breather. Torkelson...
Michael Pineda
Alex Faedo
numberfire.com

Jonathan Schoop not in Detroit's Sunday lineup

The Detroit Tigers did not list Jonathan Schoop in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Schoop will take a seat Sunday while Spencer Torkelson returns to the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Kody Clemens will move from first to second base. Our models project...
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
FOX Sports

Olivares, Rivera homer, Royals top Tigers 7-4, take 2 of 3

DETROIT (AP) — Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera homered in a three-run second inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 7-4 on Sunday to take two of three from the Tigers. Tarik Skubal (5-7) lost his fifth straight start, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks in...
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
CBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Won't return this season

DeSclafani (ankle) said Sunday that he's out for the season, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. DeSclafani underwent right ankle surgery June 12 and will require another procedure to set a tendon in his ankle in place next Tuesday. The right-hander will require 4-5 months to recover, so it seems likely that he'll be able to return to the field for spring training in 2023. DeSclafani posted a 9.95 ERA and 2.05 WHIP in 19 innings over five starts this season.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Tosses three scoreless innings

Long allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings during Sunday's 13-4 loss to the White Sox. Long covered the most outs of the six pitchers the Giants used Sunday. He allowed a three-run double to Gavin Sheets in the fifth inning after taking over for Sean Hjelle, but Long was otherwise strong in his longest outing since June 15. The southpaw has yet to cover more than three innings in a major-league outing this year, and he threw 31 of 45 pitches for strikes Sunday. Long has a 1.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 17 appearances (five starts). He could be a candidate to join the Giants' rotation, at least until Jakob Junis (hamstring) is activated, after Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of the season Sunday. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't officially disclosed the Giants' pitching plans for the next time the fifth starter's spot comes up in the rotation.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Scans negative

Kimbrel (back) underwent scans that came back negative after exiting Sunday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. While Kimbrel doesn't appear to be dealing with a significant injury after being hit by a comebacker Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said that the right-hander will be unavailable for a few days. Kimbrel has displayed some inconsistency recently, but Roberts said that he's "not even considering" removing the 34-year-old from the closer's role.
CBS Sports

Suns' Jock Landale: Traded to Suns

Landale was traded from the Hawks to the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Landale ended up on the Hawks in the trade between Atlanta and San Antonio that resulted in Dejounte Murray heading to the Eastern Conference. He played 54 games as a 26-year-old rookie last season and averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes. He may not be an every-game player for the Suns, though that could depend on whether Deandre Ayton returns.
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still getting comfortable

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said that Jimenez (hamstring) is "getting more comfortable with his legs" while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Getz further stated, "It's just a matter of him [Jimenez] getting comfortable with it. When you...
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
