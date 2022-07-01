OHP, FAA Investigating Helicopter Crash At Lake Texoma

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is at the scene of a helicopter crash near Lake Texoma.

The FAA has been notified and the area has been secured for their investigation.

According to OHP, the person in the helicopter suffered very minor injuries.

That person was taken by an OHP boat to an EMS unit. They were transported to a hospital in Durant with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.