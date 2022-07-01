How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/1/2022

Stocks shook off a morning slump and ended higher Friday, but not enough to erase their losses for the week.

It was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street. The latest choppy trading comes as investors worry about high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. It is coming off of its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.95 points, or 1.1%, to 3,825.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321.83 points, or 1%, to 31,097.26.

The Nasdaq rose 99.11 points, or 0.9%, to 11,127.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.77 points, or 1.2%, to 1,727.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 86.41 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 403.42 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 479.77 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 37.98 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 940.85 points, or 19.7%.

The Dow is down 5,241.04 points, or 14.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,517.13 points, or 28.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 517.56 points, or 23.1%.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .