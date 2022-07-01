ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

FCC wants TikTok removed from app stores

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has issued an order for Apple and Google to...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 56

LongSummerDays
2d ago

One of the first things Biden did when he took office was to clear the use of Tik ToK after Trump banned it. Biden knew about the risks but clearly that was his goal.

Reply(14)
15
AP_000794.ac9140a5ef8943faafd7c7b4e322be37.1702
2d ago

Also tik Tok is the most uncensored media outlet out there which is interesting siting that face book “meta” is incredibly censoring

Reply(1)
4
Joe Murphy
2d ago

Guess they should have listened to Trump when he wanted to ban it

Reply(3)
15
Android Police

FCC commissioner calls TikTok Chinese spyware and wants it pulled from mobile app stores

TikTok's rise to the top of the social media game was relatively quick. In September 2021, the app reported a massive 1 billion users, all as people spent an average of 52 minutes in the app every day. Since its meteoric rise, nearly every other social network and tech company has imitated its content ideas. That massive userbase, combined with the fact that its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, has been firing alarms at the US government for a while now. The Trump administration infamously attempted to ban TikTok in the US in 2020, only for the issue to vanish under Biden. In light of a fresh controversy involving ByteDance, the FCC is once again going after TikTok — and this time, it's seeking its complete removal from app stores.
