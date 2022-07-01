FCC wants TikTok removed from app stores
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has issued an order for Apple and Google to...www.cbsnews.com
One of the first things Biden did when he took office was to clear the use of Tik ToK after Trump banned it. Biden knew about the risks but clearly that was his goal.
Also tik Tok is the most uncensored media outlet out there which is interesting siting that face book “meta” is incredibly censoring
Guess they should have listened to Trump when he wanted to ban it
Comments / 56