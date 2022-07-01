ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Which NASCAR Cup, IndyCar drivers are in the 2022 SRX race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway?

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rqsD_0gSTN5sL00

The field of former and current NASCAR Cup and IndyCar series drivers was announced Friday for the second annual Camping World SRX race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The race, which sold out in 2021 , is set for July 9 and will be joined by the JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour for the 10th Running of the Rackley Roofing Masters of the Pros 150 Pro Late Model race.

The SRX drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series include Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, Ryan Newman, Matt Kenseth and Greg Biffle.

From IndyCar: Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy and Marco Andretti.

Two-time Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway late model champion Cole Williams also got into the field by winning the fan vote.

Newgarden, a Nashville resident, leads the IndyCar Series this season with three victories — Texas Motor Speedway,  Streets of Long Beach and Road America.

Chase Elliott won the inaugural SRX race in 2021. Stewart finished second, Elliott’s father and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill, finished third, Labonte was fourth and Tracy was fifth.

Castroneves won the first SRX race of the 2022 season at Pensacola Florida, and Stewart won the second at South Boston, Virginia. The next race is Saturday at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut.

Tickets can be purchased online at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing or by calling the Fairgrounds Speedway box office, Monday-Friday (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) at 615-254-1986.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

