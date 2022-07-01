ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Twitter users think they've spotted the moment Trump lunged at Beast steering wheel

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Twitter users believe they have found footage of former president Donald Trump lunging at a secret service car steering wheel.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified this week that on January 6th Trump became "irate" after security refused to take him to the Capitol as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Hutchinson said a member of Trump's security relayed a story to her explaining the former president lunged at the steering wheel of a secret service vehicle then at the driver's clavicles out of anger.

Now, internet sleuths are convinced they've found the alleged moment Trump lunged at the steering wheel of the car on January 6th.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Wednesday, a video of what appears to be a person moving around while seated behind driver's went viral.

"January 6: Seated directly behind the front seat in the presidential SUV, watch a very animated Trump lurch forward toward the driver several times, as they prepare to leave the rally," Mike Sington tweeted.

While it is clear there are people in the vehicle, it is difficult to see the people completely due to the tinted windows of the secret service car so there is no way to confirm if it the former president.

Some people have taken it upon themselves to zoom-in and lighten the video in the hopes to make out the scene in the car better.

Hutchinson testified that Trump told his security team, 'I'm the f-ing president take me up to the Capitol now" but when they refused he became enraged.

The former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows even described other instances where Trump threw things out of anger.

But following her testimony, Trump allies took to social media to discredit her. Even Trump said he didn't know who Hutchinson was on his social networking platform, Truth Social.

The former president also denied ever lunging at the steering wheel saying, "[Hutchinson's] Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is “sick” and fraudulent".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Bryan
Person
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steering Wheel
The Independent

Pence told Trump 'many times' that overturn election was illegal, ex-VP's aide says

Former vice president Mike Pence told Donald Trump "many times" that overturning the 2020 election was illegal, according to Mr Pence's ex-chief of staff.The committee investigating Mr Trump's role in the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 heard testimony from Marc Short, one of Mr Pence's closest aides, who described the frequency with which Mr Pence told Mr Trump that the plan was unconstitutional.Mr Short said that Mr Pence had been "very consistent" in conveying his position to the then-president.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy