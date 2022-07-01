Twitter users think they've spotted the moment Trump lunged at Beast steering wheel

Twitter users believe they have found footage of former president Donald Trump lunging at a secret service car steering wheel.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified this week that on January 6th Trump became "irate" after security refused to take him to the Capitol as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Hutchinson said a member of Trump's security relayed a story to her explaining the former president lunged at the steering wheel of a secret service vehicle then at the driver's clavicles out of anger.

Now, internet sleuths are convinced they've found the alleged moment Trump lunged at the steering wheel of the car on January 6th.



On Wednesday, a video of what appears to be a person moving around while seated behind driver's went viral.

"January 6: Seated directly behind the front seat in the presidential SUV, watch a very animated Trump lurch forward toward the driver several times, as they prepare to leave the rally," Mike Sington tweeted.

While it is clear there are people in the vehicle, it is difficult to see the people completely due to the tinted windows of the secret service car so there is no way to confirm if it the former president.

Some people have taken it upon themselves to zoom-in and lighten the video in the hopes to make out the scene in the car better.

Hutchinson testified that Trump told his security team, 'I'm the f-ing president take me up to the Capitol now" but when they refused he became enraged.

The former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows even described other instances where Trump threw things out of anger.

But following her testimony, Trump allies took to social media to discredit her. Even Trump said he didn't know who Hutchinson was on his social networking platform, Truth Social.

The former president also denied ever lunging at the steering wheel saying, "[Hutchinson's] Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is “sick” and fraudulent".

