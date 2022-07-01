ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Critical fire risk for 4th of July weekend

By Thomas Geboy
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire danger will spike for parts of the state for Independence Day weekend! A Red Flag Warning has been posted for everyone along and west of I-15 starting Saturday at noon through Monday (July 4th) night at 10 pm. This warning includes all the Wasatch Front, West Desert, and the Southwest Desert and St. George. We will have above average heat, very dry fire fuels evident in low relative humidity, and gusty winds; a fire start would spread quickly.

After seeing a nice surge of monsoon moisture over the last few days, drier air will begin to work into the state through the July 4 th weekend. This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined to Eastern Utah and isolated in nature.

At this time, the holiday weekend will see increasing winds and lowering humidity, especially for areas along and west of I-15. Those ingredients combined with the heat will bring high fire danger, especially with the chance of fireworks being used in parts of the state.

Utah laws going into effect on July 1

We also know as soon as fireworks become legal to light, we see a dip in air quality. If you plan on lighting fireworks make sure local guidelines are being followed and use common sense.

Within the Red Flag Warning, winds each day will be sustained between 15-35 mph with gusts up to and potentially over 45 mph. Sunday into Monday will see the strongest winds and lowest humidity values. On top of the critical fire risk, there will likely be blowing dust within the warning as well.  Humidity values during the day with be between 8-12% with some spots potentially dipping down to around 5%. Humidity values rebound at night, but not much to 20-30%.

Over the last few days, it was important to be weather aware when it came to thunderstorm potential, but through the weekend it will be very important to be aware of the fire risk.

Stay up to date when it comes to any changes to our weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

