At Least 8 Killed in Reported Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Apartment Building

Heartbreaking images show rescuers removing the lifeless body of a 21-year-old woman from the remains of a bombed-out building in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.

The young woman, who has not been named but was only 21 years old, was the 7th confirmed victim of a gruesome Russian missile strike Wednesday morning that hit a five-story residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

Rescuers, who labeled the incident a "Russian terrorist attack," have since found the body of a man, bringing the total death toll to eight.

It appears that the young woman may have been trying to seek shelter in the basement of the building.

The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine for the Mykolaiv region said in a statement on Thursday: "As of 4 p.m., the body of another victim of the five-story missile strike was found - it's a 21-year-old girl.

"She was killed on the level between the first floor and the basement. There are now 7 dead and 6 injured. Rescue work is in progress."

In a Friday update, the SES said that they had found the body of a man in the rubble, bringing the total number of people killed to eight. They said: "At night, during search and rescue operations, a man's body was found under rubble in the stairwell.

"Thus, as a result of the Russian terrorist attack, 8 people died and 6 were injured in the Mykolaiv high-rise building.

"Work on the demolition of debris continues."

Zenger News contacted the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine for further comment, as well as the Russian Defense Ministry, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Friday marks the 128th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 1, Russia had lost about 35,750 personnel, 1,577 tanks, 3,736 armored combat vehicles, 796 artillery units, 246 multiple launch rocket systems, 105 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 186 helicopters, 645 drones, 143 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,610 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 61 units of special equipment.

A missile strike on Odesa killed 19 people , including two children, according to regional governor Maksym Marchenko, with more than 30 people hospitalized. Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov said that Russia is using inaccurate missiles from old Soviet stockpiles in over half of its strikes on the country.

Ukraine's top brass has said that they have forced the Russians to abandon Snake Island and have derided Kremlin officials for claiming that they left as a "gesture of goodwill." Ukraine's military added that the Russians had fled the island in speedboats after being hit by a barrage of missile strikes and artillery.

The situation in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk has been described as "extremely difficult," with Russian shelling making it impossible for civilians to evacuate.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that pushing Russian forces out of Ukraine completely was a "realistic" ambition and justification for providing additional weapons.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that a new "iron curtain" is appearing between Russia and the West.

Russia accused Norway of disrupting critical supplies from being delivered to Svalbard on Wednesday, threatening to retaliate. But Norway said that it was not blocking access to the archipelago in the Arctic, stating that it was only applying international sanctions and that the Russians had other ways of getting there.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .