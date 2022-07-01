Lima Memorial Women's Health Center earns three year reaccreditation

The Mazza Museum is gearing up for a month full of education and fun. On July 11th, educators and librarians are invited to the Summer Conference to learn from industry-leading authors and illustrators how to incorporate their children's literature into the teachers’ lessons. The three-day conference will be back in person this year and will include many keynote sessions and breakout sessions for those who attend. Then in the week of July 19th, the museum will be hosting their Young Artist Workshop for kids going into 3rd through 8th grades. The students will learn from children's book illustrators and others focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math activities.
