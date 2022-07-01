Lima Memorial Women's Health Center earns three year reaccreditation

Allen County Public Health is seeing an increased number of hospitalizations from COVID in the area. They have moved the community risk level from low to medium on July 1st, which means they are seeing an increase in hospitalizations for the month of June and increased spread. People who are either over 50 years old, obese, have diabetes, or have breathing problems may need to consult their doctors to see if they need to take extra precautions like wearing masks or getting an extra booster dose if they are eligible. In the last two weeks, 22 people have been hospitalized, but there is one demographic that is concerning.

