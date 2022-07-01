ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima Memorial Women's Health Center earns three year reaccreditation

By Sartaj Singh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima Memorial Women's Health Center has been designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. The center has received a three-year reaccreditation for breast ultrasound...

Lima News

Dr. Saad honored for COVID leadership

LIMA — Dr. Monzer Saad, hospital medical director for Lima Memorial Health System, has earned the Leadership Rookie of the Year Award from medical staffing firm SCP Health. The award recognized health care providers who demonstrated leadership, teamwork and administrative support amid the pandemic. Saad, who was nominated by...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Wapakoneta City Schools food service supervisor receives regional award

WAPAKONETA — The national, non-profit School Nutrition Association has named Lori McKean Brace, Food Service Supervisor for Wapakoneta City Schools, Ohio, the Mideast regional Director of the Year. The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of school nutrition directors who manage effective school meal programs providing healthy, appetizing meals to students.
WAPAKONETA, OH
University of Findlay get number 1 ranking for pharmacy residency placement

The University of Findlay’s Pharmacy College is getting high marks for their residency placement. They have been ranked number one in the state and the country for residency placement by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists and the National Matching Services. The residency program is for students to do intensive training after they graduate, which opens the door to more career opportunities, including specialty training with many institutions across the country.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Syphilis outbreak identified in Allen County

LIMA — Allen County health officials are tracking a syphilis outbreak that has seen six pregnant women and two infants infected in the last two years. The sexually transmitted infection, which was once the target of public health campaigns to eliminate the disease from the U.S., can cause brain damage, blindness, deafness and even death when left untreated.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Allen Co. Public Health seeing more COVID hospitalizations

Allen County Public Health is seeing an increased number of hospitalizations from COVID in the area. They have moved the community risk level from low to medium on July 1st, which means they are seeing an increase in hospitalizations for the month of June and increased spread. People who are either over 50 years old, obese, have diabetes, or have breathing problems may need to consult their doctors to see if they need to take extra precautions like wearing masks or getting an extra booster dose if they are eligible. In the last two weeks, 22 people have been hospitalized, but there is one demographic that is concerning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Mazza Museum looking for teachers and students for July events

The Mazza Museum is gearing up for a month full of education and fun. On July 11th, educators and librarians are invited to the Summer Conference to learn from industry-leading authors and illustrators how to incorporate their children's literature into the teachers’ lessons. The three-day conference will be back in person this year and will include many keynote sessions and breakout sessions for those who attend. Then in the week of July 19th, the museum will be hosting their Young Artist Workshop for kids going into 3rd through 8th grades. The students will learn from children's book illustrators and others focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math activities.
FINDLAY, OH
Six Allen County infants hospitalized with COVID-19

LIMA — Six infants from Allen County have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last two weeks, Allen County Public Health reported on Friday. The young children, all of whom were one year old or younger, accounted for more than one quarter of the 22 Allen County residents newly hospitalized with the illness in the last two weeks, according to ACPH data.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Local volunteer helps train guide dog

LIMA — Have you ever felt your dog’s eyes following you, like they’re watching your every move? Wherever Megan Tracy walks, a pair of eyes belonging to an adoring, obedient Labrador Retriever puppy follow. But one day in the not too distant future, she will need to say good-bye to her newest friend, Zach. Those adoring eyes will hopefully be guiding a new master without the gift of sight.
LIMA, OH
Bucyrus Municipal Pool hours change as of July 4

BUCYRUS—The City of Bucyrus has issued the following press release regarding the new hours of operation for the Bucyrus Municipal Pool. To better serve our community with excellence and to maximize the availability of the pool for public use, we have adjusted the Bucyrus Municipal Pool hours to the following schedule. The new hours will take effect on Monday, July 4th.
BUCYRUS, OH
Downtown Van Wert is the place to be the night of July 9th

On July 9th, Van Wert is the place to be as three events come together in the downtown. Main Street Van Wert will be holding their first-ever block party on Central Avenue. It is billed to be the biggest summer event in the downtown area complete with food, kids' activities, and some special live music.
VAN WERT, OH
Residents worry country headed in wrong direction

The anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence is a time of great celebration. It is also a time of reflecting on where we have been and where we are going. The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, one of the largest independent research organizations in the country, conducted a poll of 1,053 individuals from June 23-27. Their findings suggested that many Americans are concerned with the direction the country is headed.
LIMA, OH
Lima Kennel Club host All Breed Dog Show this weekend

The Lima Kennel Club hosting the annual Western Ohio Cluster All Breed Dog Show July 1st-3rd. Between 700 and 800 dogs came in from across the country to compete each day of the three-day event. The Lima Kennel Club has been hosting shows for over seventy years, and this is their biggest show each year. Around 200 breeds will be represented and the top dog in each breed walks away with more than just a title.
LIMA, OH
Holiday hours set for The Lima News circulation department

The Lima News’ circulation department will observe holiday hours Monday for Independence Day. Readers with questions about their newspaper’s delivery can call 419-993-2000 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday. The newsroom will operate noon to 8 p.m. Monday.
LIMA, OH
Local highway construction for the week of July 4

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 4. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
New Hardin County Dog Warden Hired

A new Hardin County Dog Warden was hired at a recent meeting of the Hardin County Commissioners. Michelle Scott will start the full time position next week. The pay for the position is $19 per hour. Scott will have a 120 day probationary period with a consideration of a 50...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Lima Symphony Orchestra gets crowd ready for Independence Day at ONU

The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the campus of Ohio Northern University to put on their seventh "Patriotic Pops" concert, besides getting everybody in the Fourth of July mood with marches from John Phillips Sousa and a salute to all the branches of the armed forces, the symphony put some pop music in the pops concert with a melody of Michael Jackson tunes and music from Star Wars. Over one thousand people were there to enjoy the music and the symphony is glad to bring this free concert back to Ada, to help kick off the holiday.
LIMA, OH
Real Wheels: A red, white and blue tale

WAPAKONETA — Elaine Byer knew her search was over when she came across a 1970 Ford 250 camper special pickup truck. “I am a farm girl, and when my parents passed away, I wanted something that reminded me of them and my life on the farm,” the Wapakoneta woman said.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima Municipal Court records

Jaden A. Bridge, 21, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 167 days suspended. $525 fine; found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine. June 24. Shaquavia M. Allen, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27...
LIMA, OH
July 4th weekend fireworks shows in our area

The excitement is building for one of our favorite weekends of the year. With the holiday on Monday, the fun will get started on Saturday with local fireworks displays happening throughout the weekend. The first event starts on Saturday night at Indian Lake for the "Light Up The Lake Spectacular"...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH

