NC lawmakers pass state budget that includes $12M for Robeson County

House Speaker Tim Moore looks over the calendar for the afternoon session of the North Carolina House on Wednesday in Raleigh. State lawmakers approved a revised state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

RALEIGH — State lawmakers approved the revised state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year unveiled this week that includes millions of funding for Robeson County and invests in school safety.

The North Carolina Senate gave final approval to the budget Thursday with a 38-9 vote and it passed the House of Representatives on Friday by an 82-25 vote. Next is Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk for his consideration.

Cooper signed the two-year budget into law last November — marking the first time he signed a comprehensive budget bill since taking office in 2017. Thursday’s measure would spend $27.9 billion for the next fiscal year that began Friday, but also would set aside another $7.7 billion in reserves and for items like state government construction and local water and wastewater projects, as well as incentives to bring more companies to North Carolina.

“I was proud to vote for this bill,” said Rep. Charles Graham. “In my time at the legislature, I have been a part of many budget processes. I have learned that while no budget will ever be perfect what matters is that it is a good faith effort to address the needs of our communities. I am happy to say that this budget does that. In addition to the hundreds of millions of dollars in funding set aside in last session’s budgets, this “adjustment budget” is another positive step for our state.

Republicans say this revised budget establishes a new “State Inflationary Reserve” in anticipation of a recession.

[W]e enacted a bipartisan, responsible budget that responds to the inflation North Carolinians are experiencing every day,” Sen. Danny Britt said. “This is a sensible budget that dedicates millions of dollars to improve our state and local infrastructure. Our community will benefit greatly from our work in the General Assembly this short session.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger said the budget responds to needs and plans for an “uncertain economic future.”

“ This budget takes into account the strain of runaway spending from our federal government that is stretching North Carolinians’ budgets thin, and the burden of skyrocketing fuel prices and inflation,” he said.

“It’s imperative that we stay on track and continue the good work we’ve done in North Carolina to strengthen our economy, meet the needs of our citizens, and secure a bright future for our state,” House Speaker Tim Moore said.

Raises for teachers

The budget increases most state employee salaries by 3.5%. Over the biennium state employees will receive a 6% raise. The budget increases the salary for entry-level teachers, and on average teachers will receive a 4.2% pay raise. Over the biennium, including bonuses, teachers will receive an average 14.2% additional compensation. Noncertified public school employees, like bus drivers, will receive either a 4% pay raise or an increase to $15/hour, whichever is greater.

School safety

To address school safety concerns the budget provides an additional recurring $15 million for the School Resource Officer Grant program, specifically for elementary and middle schools.

It also increases the state match for the School Resource Officer Grant program for most school districts to $4 per every $1 in non-state funds. The budget allocates $26 million more to the At-Risk allotment to help school districts meet the average salary of school resource officers.

The budget also provides an additional $32 million for the School Safety Grant program for student support, school safety training, and safety equipment in schools.

The Center for Safer Schools is required to gather data on existing school safety systems, policies, and procedures. It will report that information and any recommendations for improving school safety to the General Assembly.

Locally, Robeson County will receive:

— $1.1 million to the City of Lumberton for downtown revitalization, river walk and economic development park improvements;

— $250,000 each to Lumberton, South Robeson, and St. Pauls Rescue for rescue trucks;

— $5 million to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for HMSI Cybersecurity and bomb threat preparedness;

— $1 million to the College of Health Sciences at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for program development;

— $500,000 to the Town of Fairmont for capital improvements or equipment in the library;

— $500,000 to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina for an Agricultural Program;

— $1.35 million to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina for capital improvements or equipment at the Cultural Center Dam and Historical Site;

— and $3 million to the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport for capital improvements and equipment.

Other funding

The budget also provides $883 million for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, bringing the total amount available those projects over the biennium to $2.5 billion; and $120.8 million in additional capital grants to local governments and non-profit entities.

It also transfers $950 million to the State Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Reserve, with $215.8 million of that allocated for disaster recovery efforts from previous events and mitigation efforts to prepare for future flooding and natural disasters.